Freddie Prinze Jr. close to launching wrestling promotion

Freddie Prinze Jr. is closer than ever to launching his first wrestling promotion, which he says is somewhere in between WWE and AEW.

As the WWE sees a major boom following the departure of Vince McMahon and the success of WrestleMania XL, another promoter is emerging. But this isn’t just anybody, it’s Freddie Prinze Jr., who is hoping to move forward in a big way with his own wrestling promotion.

Speaking on his Wrestling with Freddie podcast, Freddie Prinze Jr. said he is that much closer to making the dream come true. “I am actively going on with my own personal wrestling federation. It’s something I announced about two years ago that I was going to try and do this. I am now pitching. I pitched to one place and it’s still actively out there. They haven’t said yes, they haven’t said no. The fact that they are still talking about it is a good thing. If they say no, I’ll let you guys know. I’ll share all the good and bad, I want to share the whole process.”

Considering he is such an avid wrestling fan — he was even working with WWE’s creative team at one point — it’s pretty cool to see Prinze Jr. putting all of this into action. While he has some serious competition in the world of professional wrestling, hopefully there are some financiers that want to see where his combination of passion and star power go.

Freddie Prinze Jr.’s news comes off the heels of WWE marking the dawn of a new era, fully turning at WrestleMania earlier this month with the change of hands for the Universal Championship after nearly four years, won in a match which stands as one of the best pieces of storytelling that WrestleMania has ever seen.

So what will make Prinze Jr.’s wrestling promotion different than the others, particularly those at the head of the table (WWE) and its nearest competitors (AEW)? “I would say I’m somewhere in-between what WWE and AEW are doing and somewhere in-between Lucha Underground, somewhere in the middle is where I’m at. It’s going to be the presentation of it that I hope makes it stand out and makes people feel compelled to watch and see what the hell we’re going to do and how the wrestlers use the environment in this promotion.”

Here’s hoping Prinze Jr. can make his wrestling dreams come true, officially retiring from acting and focusing on something he has a genuine care for and appreciation of.