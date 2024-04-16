Free Fall: Zoe Bell to direct Zachary Levi in rock-climbing thriller

Stunt double / stunt coordinator Zoe Bell – who has also built up a solid acting career over the years, including a prominent and memorable role (as herself) in Quentin Tarantino’s Grindhouse movie Death Proof – is set to make her feature directorial debut with the rock-climbing thriller Free Fall , and Variety reports that Zachary Levi of the Shazam movies and the TV series Chuck is on board to star in the film.

Scripted by Sean Finegan and Gregg Maxwell Parker, Free Fall will tell the story of a father’s attempt to reconcile with his estranged daughter on a rock-climbing trip that turns deadly as an accident leaves them stranded hundreds of feet in the air. Production is set to take place in New Zealand later this year.

Tom Hern and Nua Finau of Tavake are producing the film, with Levi and the screenwriters serving as executive producers alongside Navid McIlhargey and Erik Olsen.

Bell provided the following statement: “ This script is the perfect combo of heartfelt and heart-stopping. Between the producing team, the cast and the New Zealand crews, words don’t do justice to how thrilled I am to be bringing this film home. “

McIlhargey and Olsen added: “ We’re very excited to embark on this film with so many longtime friends. Sean wrote the script after working with us as an executive on the Warner Bros. lot. And that’s where we met Zac while he was shooting Chuck on Stage 4 and befriended Zoe after seeing her brilliant stunt work in Kill Bill. “

And Hern and Finau had this to say: “ We are stoked to be teaming up with the guys at XYZ again to help bring Zoe Bell’s feature debut to the world. Zoe’s an incredible talent and an iconic Kiwi. The script sets the table not only for her renowned action direction chops, but also plenty of heart and humanity. “

Thrills and high altitudes are always a good mix, and I’m interested in watching a feature film directed by Zoe Bell, so I look forward to seeing how Free Fall is going to turn out.

Does the Zoe Bell / Zachary Levi team-up Free Fall sound interesting to you? Let us know by leaving a comment below.