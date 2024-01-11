Gene Wilder documentary, which features Mel Brooks, Alan Alda, and Carol Kane, gets a distributor

The genius comedic actor of many classics, including Blazing Saddles, Silver Streak, and of course, Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory, is the subject of a new documentary.

Gene Wilder is rightfully remembered fondly for his performance as Willy Wonka. However, the comedic actor’s career is the stuff of legends, thanks to his collaborations with legendary comedian Richard Pryor, as well as starring in Mel Brooks classics like The Producers, Blazing Saddles and Young Frankenstein. The beloved actor has a new documentary that tells the story of his life from filmmaker Ron Frank. The film, Remembering Gene Wilder, has just picked up distribution from Kino Lorber, which has planned the movie’s release for this March.

According to Deadline, the documentary “touches on the actor’s Jewish upbringing in Milwaukee, marriage to Gilda Radner, and his final chapter living with Alzheimer’s. It will include never-seen-before home movie footage, narration by Wilder from the audiobook of his memoir, and interviews with collaborators including Mel Brooks, Alan Alda, Carol Kane, and his widow Karen Boyer Wilder.

Directed by Ron Frank and written by Glenn Kirschbaum, Remembering Gene Wilder was the Opening Night selection of the Boston and San Francisco Jewish Film Festivals, as well as the Los Angeles Jewish Film Festival, where it won Best Picture. The film is executive-produced by husband and wife producing team David Knight and Julie Nimoy of Health Point Productions; Julie’s father, Leonard Nimoy, was Wilder’s longtime friend and onetime director.”

Kino Lorber Senior Vice President Wendy Lidell spoke about the film, “It’s hard to not have a smile on your face when Gene Wilder is on screen – whether you’re watching him as Willy Wonka, Leo Bloom, Dr. Frankenstein, or any of his wildly creative, instantly memorable characters, Wilder’s humor, warmth, and effortless charisma is universally appealing.”