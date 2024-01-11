George Carlin’s latest victim of AI; daughter rips fake stand-up special

It seems fairly often that we come across a hot-button issue in the world of politics or an absurdity in our culture and wonder, What would George Carlin think? Now, thanks to a new stand-up special titled George Carlin: I’m Glad I’m Dead, we can finally know what the late legend – who died in 2008 – thinks of Trump, social media and yes, artificial intelligence. Wait, what? That’s right, one of the most offensive uses of AI in recent memory has implanted thoughts into a mock-Carlin…without any permission from his family, something that his daughter is rightfully pissed about.

Kelly Carlin took to social media this week following the release of the phony one-hour George Carlin special, put out by Will Sasso and Chad Kultgen’s Dudesy podcast, the same one that tried to give “Tom Brady” his stand-up debut. “My statement regarding the AI generated George Carlin special: My dad spent a lifetime perfecting his craft from his very human life, brain and imagination. No machine will ever replace his genius. These AI generated products are clever attempts at trying to recreate a mind that will never exist again. Let’s let the artist’s work speak for itself. Humans are so afraid of the void that we can’t let what has fallen into it stay there.”

Kelly Carlin would go on to try to bring awareness to both current stand-up acts and the many specials available from her father. “Here’s an idea, how about we give some actual living human comedians a listen to? But if you want to listen to the genuine George Carlin, he has 14 specials that you can find anywhere.” We’d have to agree there – go watch them (and might we suggest Jammin’ in New York as a starter?), as the video barely even sniffs at recreating Carlin’s trademark mannerisms, vernacular and rhythm…and is, you know, a complete violation of his likeness and reputation.

Kelly Carlin also mentioned that Will Sasso and company should be “worried” ; and perhaps they should, as the aforementioned Brady case resulted in a cease and desist, leading to the video being removed from the page. Certainly we can expect the same for the George Carlin video.

What do you think of creating a faux George Carlin special from AI? Should this be illegal? Give us your take below.