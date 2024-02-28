Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire director already has ideas for another sequel

It didn’t take Sony Pictures long to get the ball rolling on Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire after the release of Ghostbusters: Afterlife, so another sequel will likely follow. Nothing has been officially announced at this point, but Frozen Empire director Gil Kenan already has a few ideas ready to go for the next installment.

“ Jason [Reitman] and I really love Ghostbusters, ” Gil Kenan told Total Film. “ We love these characters and we would be really happy if audiences were down to keep going on adventures with them. If audiences feel this way, then we know what the next stories are going to be. ” Frozen Empire does look fun, so if the film is a success, we probably have another Ghostbusters sequel in store.

The Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire cast are also keen to return for more, with Carrie Coon saying, “ Absolutely! There’s something so thrilling about working on these movies, especially as a woman. We’re not often asked to participate in the adventure or the physical elements of movies like this. We’re often just on the sidelines, so to be thrown into the action has been a real thrill. On top of that… Well, it’s already going to be in my obituary, so I might as well lean in. “

Per the official Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire synopsis: “ The Spengler family returns to where it all started – the iconic New York City firehouse – to team up with the original Ghostbusters, who’ve developed a top-secret research lab to take busting ghosts to the next level. But when the discovery of an ancient artifact unleashes an evil force, Ghostbusters new and old must join forces to protect their home and save the world from a second Ice Age. ” Frozen Empire stars Carrie Coon, Paul Rudd, Finn Wolfhard, Mckenna Grace, Kumail Nanjiani, Patton Oswalt, Celeste O’Connor, Logan Kim, and Annie Potts. The original Ghostbusters, consisting of Bill Murray, Dan Aykroyd, and Ernie Hudson, will also appear, and Kenan has said that they will be treated as “actual characters” this time around.

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire will hit theaters on March 22nd.