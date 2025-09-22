Keanu Reeves spreads Good Fortune in new trailer for Aziz Ansari’s debut

If Keanu Reeves came up to you on the street, you’d pretty much expect him to have angel wings under his coat. But in Good Fortune, that’s the case, as he plays a good-intentioned angel who can’t quite land the assignment. And this week, we get to see him in action, as Lionsgate has released the latest trailer for the comedy.

Good Fortune finds Keanu Reeves as Gabriel, who has the idea to switch the lives of two very different men: Arj (Aziz Ansari), who is sleeping in his car in parking lots, and Jeff (Seth Rogen), who is living life as a full-on plaything. But despite Gabriel’s attempts to show Arj that money and popularity won’t save him from his problems, it becomes clear pretty fast that money and popularity are pretty much what Arj needed to get out of his rut. As such, Gabriel gets canned from his job and is forced to become human, which becomes an entirely different burden. Keen ears will also note the usage of Sylvester and Patrick Cowley’s “Do Ya Wanna Funk” in the trailer, a song also used in another body swap comedy, Trading Places.

Good Fortune will mark the directorial debut of Aziz Ansari after Being Mortal was scrapped at Searchlight Pictures following inappropriate on-set behavior from Bill Murray. But Ansari used the controversy as an opportunity to get the other project – Good Fortune, that is – moving forward, taking advantage of Rogen’s gap in schedule. “I said, ‘Oh God, I can’t live in this woe-is-me moment.’ And so I called Seth. I said, ‘Hey, I know you’re supposed to be filming Being Mortal, so you’re free today. This is a sh*tty day for me. If you want to help me, read this, tell me if you want to do it.’”

Good Fortune, which also co-stars Sandra Oh and Keke Palmer, hits theaters on October 17th. It had its debut at the Toronto International Film Festival earlier this month. Read our review HERE!

What do you think of the trailer for Good Fortune? Will you be checking it out in theaters? Let us know below!