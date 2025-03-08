Halyna Hutchins’ family demands that Alec Baldwin be held accountable in Rust shooting

Alec Baldwin’s reality show The Baldwins is going just about as well as you might imagine. Some see it as an insensitive cash grab while Baldwin himself has set it up as a way to look at his life following the accidental death of Halyna Hutchins, cinematographer on the yet-to-be-released western Rust. Now, the family of Hutchins is taking issue with Baldwin directly, calling on him to testify and be held accountable in the October 21st shooting.

Less than three months after appeals were withdrawn in the manslaughter case against Alec Baldwin, Halyna Hutchins’ mother, father and sister are seeking to ensure that the actor will get his. A statement issued by a team of lawyers representing Haylna Hutchins’ family read, in part: “The Baldwin reality show at once celebrates Mr Baldwin’s joy of being with his children while ignoring the fact that Alec Baldwin took a child away from her parents. That is the painful and actual reality with which Halyna’s parents and sister live each and every day.” It continued, “It is long overdue for Alec Baldwin to admit and face the real-life consequences that he caused Halyna’s parents and sister. It is time for him to face reality under oath.”

Last month in the debut episode of The Baldwins, Alec Baldwin’s wife Hilaria revealed that he suffers from post-traumatic stress disorder following Halyna Hutchins’ death. But the legal team targeting Baldwin wants to hear nothing of it, going on to state, “Why is he claiming that he has PTSD? Is his reality show just a veiled attempt to create sympathy for himself with a future jury pool in our civil case? Is this just a shameless attempt to portray him as the real victim in this case?”

Alec Baldwin has constantly been on the defensive ever since the accidental shooting death of Halyna Hutchins. Most recently, Baldwin’s own legal team insisted that he was the scapegoat, despite the fact that he had his charges dismissed while Rust armorer Hannah Gutierrez-Reed and first AD David Halls were the ones that were convicted.

Do you think we will see an end of the Rust saga anytime soon or is there too much left to be explored?