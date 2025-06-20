Adam Sandler is back on the green in the newly released poster for Happy Gilmore 2 from Netflix

Line up your shot, because Netflix has just released the new one-sheet for this summer’s Happy Gilmore 2.

It’s been almost 30 years since Happy Gilmore’s unforgettable antics at the Tour Championship in 1996, including doing the bull dance, fighting with Bob Barker and sinking a seemingly impossible putt, thanks to his instructor Chubbs. The original Happy Gilmore is such a beloved film from the 90s, and Adam Sandler is definitely feeling the pressure for the sequel to live up to the first movie. “It’s on your mind,” Sandler said. “We’ve got a lot of good stuff, and we just want to make sure that it all comes together and keeps it going from start to finish, and that’s the goal. We’ll see. We’re definitely nervous, but we feel some sort of confidence.“

Happy Gilmore 2 has been given the certificate from the MPA and has been Rated PG-13 “for strong language, crude/sexual material, partial nudity and some thematic material.” In Happy Gilmore 2, Happy gets back into the game to ensure his kids have the education and future they deserve. Happy isn’t about to let dreams die without a fight. The recent trailer introduced new characters, pays tribute to beloved friends from the original, and more.

Tee time has officially been confirmed as the golf comedy legacy sequel arrives on Netflix on July 25. Sandler and his long-time Saturday Night Live collaborator, Tim Herlihy, wrote the script for the film, which Kyle Newacheck helms. Newacheck has directed Workaholics episodes, Sandler’s Murder Mystery, and episodes of What We Do in the Shadows.

The cast list includes Adam Sandler, Julie Bowen, Christopher McDonald, Ben Stiller, Benito Antonio MartÃ­nez Ocasio, John Daly, Sadie Sandler, Sunny Sandler, Conor Sherry, Ethan Cutkosky, Philip Fine Schneider, Maxwell Jacob Friedman, Travis Kelce, Blake Clark, Justin Thomas, Scottie Scheffler, Rory McIlroy, Bryson DeChambeau, and Paige Spiranic.

In addition to Sandler, the entire creative team also returns. Original Happy Gilmore co-writer Tim Herlihy is returning to write Happy Gilmore 2, Happy Gilmore director Dennis Dugan will serve as executive producer, and Happy Gilmore producers Jack Giarraputo and Robert Simonds will also produce.

