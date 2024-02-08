Hello Down There: the UFO short Martin Scorsese made for Squarespace can be viewed right here

A couple days ago, we shared a Squarespace Super Bowl commercial that stars legendary filmmaker Martin Scorsese and his daughter Francesca, but that’s not the only commercial Scorsese has made for Squarespace this year. He has also made a short called Hello Down There , which is about aliens coming to visit Earth in a fleet of UFOs, for the company… and you can check it out in the embed at the bottom of this article! The extended version of Hello Down There in the embed has a running time of 96 seconds, but there’s also a version that has been cut down to 36 seconds.

Hello Down There has the following description: What does a highly advanced civilization have to do to get noticed around here? Watch the extended cut of Hello Down There, a tale of intergalactic outreach, directed by Martin Scorsese.

This commercial ties in with the other Scorsese one not only through the fact that it features an on screen appearance by Scorsese himself, but also because it deals with “intergalactic connection”. Apparently that’s what Squarespace is all about. If you’re not aware of what Squarespace is, here’s some information from Wikipedia: “Squarespace, Inc. is an American website building and hosting company based in New York City. It provides software as a service for website building and hosting, and allows users to use pre-built website templates and drag-and-drop elements to create and modify webpages.”

Do these Martin Scorsese commercials make you more inclined to turn to Squarespace for your website building and hosting needs? Take a look at Hello Down There, then let us know by leaving a comment below.

Scorsese has previously made commercials for the likes of American Express, Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel, Armani, Freixenet Cava Champagne, AT&T, Coca-Cola, Apple, and the Studio City Resort in Macau. His Squarespace commercials will be getting airing time during the Super Bowl this Sunday, February 11th. Then, when the Academy Awards ceremony is held on March 10th, we’ll see if Scorsese’s latest feature, Killers of the Flower Moon, is going to be an Oscar winner. It’s nominated in ten categories.