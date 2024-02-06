Martin and Francesca Scorsese starring in Super Bowl ad

Martin Scorsese isn’t exactly known for his love of sports, once saying, “Anything with a ball, no good.” But he is now embracing the Super Bowl — well, a commercial, anyway. That’s right, Martin and his daughter Francesca Scorsese have their own Super Bowl commercial, leaning in to the TikTok videos that showed a (hip?) new side of Scorsese.

In the teaser for their upcoming Super Bowl ad for website maker Squarespace (which you can watch at the bottom of this article), Martin Scorsese is approached by Francesca while the maestro tries to develop a short film. One of the characters, he says, is a website…only Scorsese doesn’t know anything about them (or their character motivation). As for what his website will be about?: “A plea for intergalactic connection.” After quite a monologue about extraterrestrials, Scorsese tries to wrap his head around phrases like “domain” and “URL” and criticizes the font choices Francesca makes.

Finally, once all is settled, an excited Martin Scorsese says near the end of the Super Bowl teaser, “This website slaps, kids, doesn’t it? Is that slappin’ or what?” , a callback to the director and his daughter’s TikTok video where he tried to guess what Gen Z slang meant. That, too, is another video well worth checking out. On her father’s usage of slang, she told Vanity Fair, “Sometimes, he will use Gen-Z slang because he’s heard it, and it’s the funniest thing to me. I feel like hearing your dad say, “Oh yeah, that slaps,” or, “I’m so woke,” or whatever, it’s just so cringy to me. It just makes me crack up. He is from a different generation, so it’s a little—I wouldn’t say embarrassing to hear him say it, but it’s funny because it feels like he is really trying to stay current with my generation and with me.”

Francesca Scorsese has no doubt helped garner her father some younger fans (although Killers of the Flower Moon doesn’t exactly have the sex and drugs and wattage that The Wolf of Wall Street does), and their upcoming Super Bowl ad seems promising enough to continue Gen Z’s interest in his meme-worthy behavior. This might especially be true with the anticipated audience for Super Bowl LVIII, which may skew younger due to the draw of Taylor Swift being in attendance.

This might be Martin Scorsese’s first Super Bowl commercial, but he is no stranger to the form, helming ads for American Express, Apple, Dolce & Gabbana, and more. There, too, was The Audition, a short promoting a casino resort; more importantly, it marked the first time Scorsese worked with both Robert De Niro and Leonardo DiCaprio on the same project. Come on, give the man a Clio!

What do you think of the teaser for Scorsese’s Super Bowl ad? Does it slap? Let us know below!