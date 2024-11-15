Holy Tumbler, Batman! Limited edition, insanely detailed Batmobile up for sale

Admit it: you want to be Batman. And Warner Bros. is going to try to make that happen for you – provided you have a spare $3 million sitting around to spend on a real-life Batmobile modeled after those seen in Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy.

Going for the price of $2.99 million, the official website has the following description of your dream whip: “Limited production of 10 Wayne Enterprises Tumblers, fully functional iconic “Batmobile”, are exclusively being sold by invitation only. These highly collectable Tumbler Batmobiles are officially sanctioned by Warner Bros. and will be available for sale to an exclusive audience of avid car collectors.”

For you gearheads, you might like to know that the Batmobile comes equipped with Powertrain 6.2L LS3 525 HP Engine with 486FT Ibs Torque and GM 4L85E Transmission with Paddle Shift…whatever any of that is! Even cooler for those more interested in the Batman elements, it has imitation gun turrets and a jet engine simulation (although there are no flames). It also fits two, has GPS and air conditioning, which already makes it better than your first car.

This Batmobile also comes from Action Vehicle Engineering and Wayne Enterprises, a company that specializes in immersing you in the world of Bruce Wayne. But we assume they mean all the good stuff and not the whole parents being gunned down outside of a movie theater thing. Through their site, you can pick up everything from reproductions to light sculptures to super expensive crap that someone like Wayne would have in his mansion. To see more pictures of the Batmobile, be sure to check out their website.

But this Batmobile is a clear cut above anything else. And it’s going to take more than just $3 million – you have to request to even have a chance at owning one. Just to see what would happen, I did click a request but stopped short of filling out any personal information, lest my investment manager have a conniption. Still, there’s no doubt this particular Batmobile would be just about the most badass thing you could park in your driveway…

