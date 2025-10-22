Faith-based sequel I Can Only Imagine 2 gets full trailer

It’s not often a song inspires a movie, but Christian band “MercyMe” had one that did just that in “I Can Only Imagine,” the backstory of which was transformed into the 2018 picture of the same name. Now, there is a sequel slated for release on February 20th, with the trailer now out.

Here is the official plot of I Can Only Imagine 2: “After the breakout success of the song “I Can Only Imagine,” MercyMe’s Bart Millard (John Michael Finley) is living the dream—sold-out arenas, a devoted fan base, and a thriving career. But behind the spotlight, Bart’s past threatens the family he’s built, especially the fragile bond with his son, Sam (Sammy Dell). When hopeful newcomer Tim Timmons (Milo Ventimiglia) joins the band for their biggest tour yet, he unknowingly brings a renewed gratitude to Bart’s life through their unlikely friendship. Bart soon discovers that Tim carries hardships—and secrets—of his own, forcing him to face his past and repair his relationships with Sam and his wife, Shannon (Sophie Skelton), before fame costs him what matters most. Based on the heartfelt true story behind the hit single “Even If,” I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2 is the inspiring next chapter of faith, family, and finding God in the fire.”

In addition to Finley, Dennis Quaid and Trace Adkins will be reprising their respective roles (Quaid played Bart’s father, Arthur; Adkins was MercyMe’s manager Scott). Joining Ventimiglia, Skelton and Dell as newcomers are Arielle Kebbel and Joshua Bassett. Whereas the first I Can Only Imagine was directed by Andrew and Jon Erwin (known as the Erwin Brothers), the sequel is taken on by Andrew and Brent McCorkle, who wrote the script.

While a movie like I Can Only Imagine may not hit every demographic, it has found its desired audience, doing relatively well in the streaming market. It would also take in some niche honors, such as a People’s Choice Award nomination for The Family Movie of 2018 and a few nods at the Movieguide Awards, sometimes referred to as the Christian version of the Academy Awards, winning Epiphany Prize for Most Inspiring Movie, beating out a bunch of other movies you’ve never heard of and The Grinch.