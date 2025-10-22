Movie Trailers

Faith-based sequel I Can Only Imagine 2 gets full trailer

By
Posted 9 hours ago
i can only imagine

It’s not often a song inspires a movie, but Christian band “MercyMe” had one that did just that in “I Can Only Imagine,” the backstory of which was transformed into the 2018 picture of the same name. Now, there is a sequel slated for release on February 20th, with the trailer now out.

Here is the official plot of I Can Only Imagine 2: “After the breakout success of the song “I Can Only Imagine,” MercyMe’s Bart Millard (John Michael Finley) is living the dream—sold-out arenas, a devoted fan base, and a thriving career. But behind the spotlight, Bart’s past threatens the family he’s built, especially the fragile bond with his son, Sam (Sammy Dell). When hopeful newcomer Tim Timmons (Milo Ventimiglia) joins the band for their biggest tour yet, he unknowingly brings a renewed gratitude to Bart’s life through their unlikely friendship. Bart soon discovers that Tim carries hardships—and secrets—of his own, forcing him to face his past and repair his relationships with Sam and his wife, Shannon (Sophie Skelton), before fame costs him what matters most. Based on the heartfelt true story behind the hit single “Even If,” I CAN ONLY IMAGINE 2 is the inspiring next chapter of faith, family, and finding God in the fire.”

In addition to Finley, Dennis Quaid and Trace Adkins will be reprising their respective roles (Quaid played Bart’s father, Arthur; Adkins was MercyMe’s manager Scott). Joining Ventimiglia, Skelton and Dell as newcomers are Arielle Kebbel and Joshua Bassett. Whereas the first I Can Only Imagine was directed by Andrew and Jon Erwin (known as the Erwin Brothers), the sequel is taken on by Andrew and Brent McCorkle, who wrote the script.

While a movie like I Can Only Imagine may not hit every demographic, it has found its desired audience, doing relatively well in the streaming market. It would also take in some niche honors, such as a People’s Choice Award nomination for The Family Movie of 2018 and a few nods at the Movieguide Awards, sometimes referred to as the Christian version of the Academy Awards, winning Epiphany Prize for Most Inspiring Movie, beating out a bunch of other movies you’ve never heard of and The Grinch.

Source: I Can Only Imagine 2
Tags: , ,

About the Author

Mathew Plale
News Editor
3,161 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 12 Angry Men, 2001: A Space Odyssey, All the President’s Men, read more Almost Famous, Annie Hall, Bicycle Thieves, Carnal Knowledge, Cinema Paradiso, Dick Tracy, Double Indemnity, Halloween, Harold and Maude, In Bruges The Killing, Magnolia, Minnie and Moskowtiz, Modern Times, Paris, Texas, Rosemary’s Baby, Taxi Driver

Likes: Film history, movie marathons, top 5 lists, black coffee, the Muppets, read more ‘90s alternative, New Hollywood, Groucho, Zevon, that picture of Dalí walking an anteater

Latest Movie News

Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: BadlandsMarvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 3 hours ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?
Director Robert Eggers' werewolf movie Werwulf is now filming, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe starringDirector Robert Eggers' werewolf movie Werwulf is now filming, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe starring

Horror Movie News

Robert Eggers’ Werwulf is now filming

Posted 4 hours ago
Director Robert Eggers' werewolf movie Werwulf is now filming, with Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Lily-Rose Depp, and Willem Dafoe starring
Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Avatar: Fire & Ash
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. Wake Up Dead Man: A Knives Out Mystery
  5. Springsteen: Deliver Me From Nowhere
  6. Greenland: Migration
  7. Send Help
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Mortal Kombat 2
  10. The RIP

Breaking News

The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?

JoBlo Originals

Does Highlander Need a Reboot?

Posted 2 weeks ago
The 1986 classic Highlander is getting a reboot from director Chad Stahelski - but does it need one? Can the new movie live up to the OG?
Marvel will be publishing a comic book that serves as a prequel to director Dan Trachtenberg's Predator: Badlands

JoBlo Originals

Why Make Predator: Badlands PG-13?

Posted 3 hours ago
If the Predator series suddenly pivots to PG-13, then it becomes just another Marvel-style series for Disney to exploit. But, is it already too late?