Movie News

Ian McDiarmid on backlash towards return of Palpatine in The Rise of Skywalker

By
Posted 2 hours ago
Ian McDiarmid, Palpatine, The Rise of Skywalker, Star WarsIan McDiarmid, Palpatine, The Rise of Skywalker, Star Wars

Ian McDiarmid is a cherished figure in the Star Wars universe, but even he wasn’t immune to the criticism surrounding the return of Emperor Palpatine in Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker. Long presumed dead after being cast into a reactor shaft by Darth Vader in Return of the Jedi, Palpatine’s sudden reappearance—along with the explanation that he had been orchestrating events from the shadows—sparked widespread debate among fans.

While speaking with Variety, McDiarmid addressed the backlash. “Well, there’s always something, isn’t there? I don’t read that stuff and I’m not online. So it’ll only reach me if someone mentions it. I thought there might be a bit of a fuss about bringing him back,” he said. “But as I said, mine and Palpatine’s logic was entirely reasonable. This man who was horribly maimed thought maybe one day it might happen to him, and we’ve got to have a plan B. I loved the whole idea that he should come back and be even more powerful than he was before. Though this time, he had to be utterly destroyed. So I think he’s dead.

Related
Daisy Ridley’s Rey set to play role in several new Star Wars movies

The Rise of Skywalker also revealed that Rey (Daisy Ridley) was Palpatine’s granddaughter, which McDiarmid was thrilled by, although he was never entirely sure how the Sith Lord had any children. “There was never any discussion of any of that. It was up to me to work it out in my head. There was talk in ‘The Phantom Menace” about something called midichlorians, which were involved somehow in Anakin’s birth. George didn’t want to go too deeply into that,” McDiarmid said. “But we reckoned it was kind of virgin birth, though one ought not to say that because God knows you get all sorts of complications. Then people ask the slightly embarrassing question about, “Does this evil monster ever have sex?” And we don’t really know the answer to that question either — things in tubes, you think about probably, rather than the awful vision that you might have in your head of this monster ever having a sexual relationship with anybody.

The re-release of Star Wars: Revenge of the Sith (featuring McDiarmid at his most deliciously evil) is currently playing in theaters.

Source: Variety
Tags: ,

About the Author

Kevin Fraser
News Editor

Favorite Movies

Alien, The Assassination of Jesse James by the Coward Robert Ford, Braveheart, The Bridge on the River Kwai, City of God, Cloud Atlas, Creature from the Black Lagoon, The Edge, The Fifth Element, Galaxy Quest, The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo, The Godfather Parts I & II, Goodfellas, The Good the Bad and the Ugly, Gladiator, Lawrence of Arabia, The Lord of the Rings Trilogy, The Magnificent Seven, Monty Python and the Holy Grail, Perfume: The Story of a Murderer, The Prestige, Prisoners, Psycho, Raiders of the Lost Ark, Rear Window, The Shining, Sorcerer, The Talented Mr. Ripley, There Will be Blood, The Treasure of the Sierra Madre, Zodiac

Likes

Drawing, cooking, watching movies, trying and failing to come up with more items for my likes list.

Kevin Fraser
News Editor
10,762 Articles Published

Latest Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning
  2. The Naked Gun (2025)
  3. Havoc
  4. F1
  5. 28 Years Later
  6. Jurassic World: Rebirth
  7. The Fantastic Four: First Steps
  8. Superman
  9. Thunderbolts
  10. Final Destination: Bloodlines

Breaking News

Top Celebrity Stories!