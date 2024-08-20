Ian McKellen says fat suit saved him during fall, but he’s still in agonizing pain

In June, Sir Ian McKellen was hospitalized after a fall off the stage during a performance of Player Kings at the Noël Coward Theatre in London. In an interview with Saga Magazine (via The Standard), McKellen said that while the fat suit he wore saved him from more serious injury, he’s still in “agonizing” pain from a chipped vertebrae and fractured wrist.

My chipped vertebrae and fractured wrist are not yet healed. I avoid going out because I’m nervous someone might bump into me, and I’ve been dealing with agonizing pain in my shoulders due to the jolt my body took,” McKellen said. “But the fat suit I wore for Falstaff saved my ribs and other joints, so I consider myself lucky.

McKellen continued, “I’ve relived that fall countless times. It was horrible. I thought it was the end of something. It was very upsetting. The end didn’t mean my death, but it felt like the end of my participation in the play.” While it was initially anticipated that the actor would be able to return to Player Kings, the production did move on without him. The 85-year-old actor added that he has to keep “telling myself I’m not too old to act. It was just a bloody accident. I didn’t lose consciousness, I hadn’t been dizzy, but I’ve not been able to return to the stage, and they’ve continued without me.

Shortly after his accident, McKellen released a statement to thank fans for their support. “I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support,” McKellen said. “Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work.

McKellen has previously said that he has no intention of retiring so long as he remains healthy. One possible gig could see him reprise the role of Gandalf for the upcoming Gollum movie. The actor recently said that he has heard of the project but added, “There is no script, there is no offer, there is no plan.” Assuming everything falls into place, would he be willing to return to Middle-earth? “If I’m alive,” he said.

Source: The Standard
