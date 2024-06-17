Ian McKellen hospitalized after falling off stage during Player Kings performance

Ian McKellen has been hospitalized after falling off the stage during a performance of Player Kings at the Noël Coward Theatre in London.

Ian McKellen, falling, Player Kings

Per the BBC, the beloved Sir Ian McKellen has been hospitalized after falling off the stage during a performance of Player Kings at the Noël Coward Theatre in London. Thankfully, it sounds like he will be okay.

The actor, who plays John Falstaff in the production, was involved in a fight scene when he reportedly lost his footing and fell off the stage. He cried out for help, and the house lights came on. One member of the audience said it was “very shocking.” A representative for the Noël Coward Theatre shared a statement which said that McKellen will “make a speedy and full recovery.

Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of ‘Player Kings,’” reads the statement from the theatre. “Following a scan, the brilliant NHS team have assured us that he will make a speedy and full recovery and Ian is in good spirits. The production has made the decision to cancel the performance on Tuesday 18 June so Ian can rest. Those affected will be contacted by their point of purchase as soon as possible tomorrow. Thank you to doctors Rachel and Lee who were on hand in the audience and to all the venue staff for their support.Player Kings is a new version of William Shakespeare’s Henry IV, adapted by the award-winning writer and director Robert Icke.

McKellen has said that he has no intention of retiring so long as he remains healthy. One possible gig could see him reprise the role of Gandalf for the upcoming Gollum movie. The actor recently said that he has heard of the project but added, “There is no script, there is no offer, there is no plan.” Assuming everything falls into place, would he be willing to return to Middle-earth? “If I’m alive,” he said.

At 85 years old, Ian McKellen is no spring chicken, so I think we can all be grateful that the actor wasn’t more seriously hurt after falling off the stage. We here at JoBlo send our best wishes to McKellen for his continued speedy recovery.

Source: BBC
