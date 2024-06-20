Ian McKellen will not be returning to finish Player Kings’ final performances after accident

The X-Men and Lord of the Rings star is doing well but recuperating after taking a fall during a stage play. However, he will not be able to finish the run.

The show must go on, but it will have to continue without Ian McKellen. The Lord of the Rings actor had been hospitalized this week after suffering an accident while performing in the play Player Kings in the West End. The actor, who plays John Falstaff in the production, was involved in a fight scene when he reportedly lost his footing and fell off the stage. He cried out for help, and the house lights came on. One member of the audience said it was “very shocking.” A representative for the Noël Coward Theatre shared a statement which said that McKellen will “make a speedy and full recovery.“

McKellen has been in high spirits after an outpour of support came from fans following his accident. Although McKellen assured fans that he that he will get better, Deadline has reported that he will not be able to return to perform in the last three shows for Player Kings for the end of its run. A statement from the Noël Coward Theatre had announced that David Semark would be replacing McKellen in the role of John Falstaff for the final three performances while McKellen “recuperates.” Fans need not worry, though. It also said that McKellen is planned to return when the production begins a national tour in two weeks’ time.

“Thank you to our audience and the general public for their well wishes following Ian’s fall during this evening’s performance of Player Kings,” reads the statement from the theatre following the accident. McKellen also released a statement to thank fans for their support after he was hospitalized due to falling off a stage. “I want to thank everyone for their kind messages and support,” McKellen said. “Since the accident, during a performance of Player Kings last night, my injuries have been diagnosed and treated by a series of experts, specialists and nurses working for the National Health Service. To them, of course, I am hugely indebted. They have assured me that my recovery will be complete and speedy and I am looking forward to returning to work.“

