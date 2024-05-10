In a Violent Nature: Buckle up as you follow along with the slasher in the new trailer

The new film from writer and director Chris Nash has you follow the killer in a Friday the 13th-like horror film.

By

In 2017, a video game based on the popular horror franchise Friday the 13th was released. That game and another called Dead by Daylight had an option where you get to stalk players as the killer and try to pick them off one by one. The new IFC Films and Shudder original, In a Violent Nature, takes a similar concept and has the audience experience a slasher movie from the point-of-view of the killer. Writer/Director Chris Nash brings us the twisty premise and IFC Films has released a new trailer for all of us to behold.

Here’s the official synopsis: When a locket is removed from a collapsed fire tower in the woods that entombs the rotting corpse of Johnny, a vengeful spirit spurred on by a horrific 60-year old crime, his body is resurrected and becomes hellbent on retrieving it. The undead golem hones in on the group of vacationing teens responsible for the theft and proceeds to methodically slaughter them one by one in his mission to get it back – along with anyone in his way.

The film stars Ry Barrett, Andrea Pavlovic, Cameron Love, Reece Presley, Liam Leone, Charlotte Creaghan, Lea Rose Sebastianis, Sam Roulston, Alexander Oliver, and Lauren Taylor. It was produced by Peter Kuplowsky and Shannon Hanmer.

Following the theatrical run, In a Violent Nature will be making its way to the Shudder streaming service. Shudder’s Samuel Zimmerman told Variety, “Chris had such a clarity of vision with what this film is. It takes elements of very classical slashers and the very classical slasher aesthetic, but I understood the language he wanted to tell it in. At the time he was talking about films like Gerald Kargl’s Angst, which is one of my favorite home invasion films from Austria from the early ’80s. It has really revolutionary cinematography, so I knew he wanted to make this artful slasher that didn’t reject the hallmarks, but evolved the language of it forward and gave you a different perspective by tying you to the monster himself.“

Scott Shooman, the head of AMC Networks film group (which owns Shudder), added: “When you surrender yourself to this movie at the theater, it’s a different experience. It’s got the best slasher kills. It’s why we share armrests: To have the experience of something like In a Violent Nature in the theater.“

IFC will release the film UNRATED in theaters on May 31.

Source: IFC Films
