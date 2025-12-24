Interview: Amanda Seyfried, Lewis Pullman, and More Talk The Testament of Ann Lee

About four weeks ago, I caught a press screening for an upcoming press day. I had no clue as to what I was about to witness as The Testament of Ann Lee began. Featuring the very talented Amanda Seyfried, who blew me away with her recent appearance on The Colbert Report, where she performed Joni Mitchell’s ‘California.’ The Mona Fastvold-directed work is bold, ambitious, and utterly mesmerizing. Seyfried brings depth, passion, and heart to this beautifully told tale. It’s my personal pick for best of the year. I’ve not seen anything quite like it, and I’ll be going to see it again in 70mm.

I recently sat down on Zoom with Amanda Seyfried, Mona Fastvold, Lewis Pullman, and Thomasin McKenzie. First up, I spoke with filmmaker Fastvold. With a script co-written with her regular collaborator Brady Corbet, she opened up about taking on this project. The filmmaker opened up about finding the incredible sound with musician/composer Daniel Blumberg. I’ve never seen anything like this feature, and Ms. Fastvold’s work is truly remarkable.

Next, I spoke with Lewis Pullman and Thomasin McKenzie. Lewis portrays the brother of Ann, William. Thomasin McKenzie shines as well, as one of Ann Lee’s followers. The two opened up about working with Amanda and Mona, and what a fascinating shoot it was to be a part of.

And to finish the day off, I had a delightful conversation with Amanda Seyfried. I’ve been the privilege of speaking to this lovely person several times in the past. And frankly, this may have been the one I was most thrilled to discuss. The excitement and love she has for Ann is palpable. And the work she puts into this performance is beyond impressive. She is absolutely stunning. And the conversation was a perfect way to end the year in interviews.

The Testament of Ann Lee opens in Limited Release this Christmas. You can check out our own Alex Maidy’s take here.