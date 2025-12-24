Interviews

Interview: Amanda Seyfried, Lewis Pullman, and More Talk The Testament of Ann Lee

By
Posted 9 hours ago

About four weeks ago, I caught a press screening for an upcoming press day. I had no clue as to what I was about to witness as The Testament of Ann Lee began. Featuring the very talented Amanda Seyfried, who blew me away with her recent appearance on The Colbert Report, where she performed Joni Mitchell’s ‘California.’ The Mona Fastvold-directed work is bold, ambitious, and utterly mesmerizing. Seyfried brings depth, passion, and heart to this beautifully told tale. It’s my personal pick for best of the year. I’ve not seen anything quite like it, and I’ll be going to see it again in 70mm.

I recently sat down on Zoom with Amanda Seyfried, Mona Fastvold, Lewis Pullman, and Thomasin McKenzie. First up, I spoke with filmmaker Fastvold. With a script co-written with her regular collaborator Brady Corbet, she opened up about taking on this project. The filmmaker opened up about finding the incredible sound with musician/composer Daniel Blumberg. I’ve never seen anything like this feature, and Ms. Fastvold’s work is truly remarkable.

Next, I spoke with Lewis Pullman and Thomasin McKenzie. Lewis portrays the brother of Ann, William. Thomasin McKenzie shines as well, as one of Ann Lee’s followers. The two opened up about working with Amanda and Mona, and what a fascinating shoot it was to be a part of.

And to finish the day off, I had a delightful conversation with Amanda Seyfried. I’ve been the privilege of speaking to this lovely person several times in the past. And frankly, this may have been the one I was most thrilled to discuss. The excitement and love she has for Ann is palpable. And the work she puts into this performance is beyond impressive. She is absolutely stunning. And the conversation was a perfect way to end the year in interviews.

The Testament of Ann Lee opens in Limited Release this Christmas. You can check out our own Alex Maidy’s take here.

Source: JoBlo.com
Tags: , , , , ,

About the Author

JimmyO
Film Critic / Interviewer
3,208 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: Lord of the Rings Trilogy, Halloween, , The Devil's Rejects, The read more Texas Chainsaw Massacre (Original), Night of the Living Dead, Donnie Darko, Haute Tension, Jaws, Fight Club, Friday the 13th (1 - 4), The Haunting (Original version), Angel Heart, South Park: Bigger, Longer and Uncut

Likes: My Wife, my Son, my Cats and other family members, anything read more horror, Alkaline Trio, Brandi Carlile, South Park, punk rock and old country (I'm talking Cash, Lynn that sorta stuff) and 80's scream queens.

Latest The Testament of Ann Lee News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Street Fighter (2026)
  3. 28 Years Later: The Bone Temple
  4. Mortal Kombat 2
  5. Scream 7
  6. Disclosure Day
  7. Send Help
  8. Project Hail Mary
  9. Wuthering Heights
  10. Mercy

Breaking News