Interview: Daisy Ridley, Martin Campbell and Taz Skylar Get Into The Die Hard-Inspired, Cleaner

It can be hard to make a movie about a group of terrorists holding a bunch of hostages in a skyscraper, without sounding like a Die Hard ripoff. But I’ve never been one to dislike a film solely due to it being a familiar story, it’s all about the execution. And I’m happy to say that Martin Campbell’s latest action film, Cleaner, takes the Die Hard formula and gives it modern stakes. You can check out my review later this week, but I’ll just say now that I had an absolute blast with it. This is everything I wanted Carry On to be.

I spoke to Daisy Ridley, Taz Skylar, and director Martin Campbell about their new film and they could not have been more generous. Daisy gets into the difficulty of spending so much of the movie suspended high above the city (while taking notice of my Jason Voorhees mask). Martin discusses the obvious Die Hard comparisons and why he never let that get to him. And Taz Skylar proves that his charisma is not limited to the big screen, as his energy practically bursts through the computer screen. He gets into playing such a maniac in Cleaner, as well as his success with Netflix’s One Piece. These interviews were a riot so you’ll want to check them out above.

CLEANER plot:

Set in present-day London, a group of radical activists take over an energy company’s annual gala, seizing 300 hostages in order to expose the corruption of the hosts. Their just cause is hijacked by an extremist within their ranks, who is ready to murder everyone in the building to send his anarchic message to the world. It falls to an ex-soldier turned window cleaner, played by Ridley, suspended 50 storeys up on the outside of the building, to save those trapped inside, including her younger brother.

CLEANER IS IN THEATERS FEBRUARY 21ST, 2025.

Tickets are now available on Fandango: https://www.fandango.com/cleaner-2025-238959/movie-overview