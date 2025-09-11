Interview: Dylan O’Brien, James Sweeney, Lauren Graham and Aisling Franciosi Talk Twinless

It’s more than challenging to direct yourself from your own script. Yet the beautiful new feature from writer/director/actor James Sweeney, Twinless, rises to the occasion. The film features incredible performances from the cast and a heartbreaking examination of loss. It also features Dylan O’Brien in yet another inspired performance. It’s rare to see a modern movie examine all that is good and bad in its characters this effortlessly. Thankfully, Twinless brings such rich layers to their stories.

Recently, I sat down with the filmmaker and the cast of this rich and impressive feature. First, Dylan O’Brien and James Sweeney discussed the project. It’s always such a pleasure to speak with Dylan, and that is partly due to his openness to growing as an actor. Sweeney needed someone to pull off two very different brothers, and Dylan does so easily.

Next, I spoke with Lauren Graham and Aisling Franciosi. Ms. Graham has a very different type of role, and we discussed her taking on the project. Aisling also opened up about taking on such a personal and touching story.

Twinless is a beautiful film. It’s surprising, heartbreaking, and truly original. If you are looking for something fresh, then you will revel in this excellent feature.