Interview: Madelaine Petsch, Renny Harlin, and more discuss Strangers: Chapter 1

Teases for the sequels, what it means to be a Final Girl, as well as some info on Renny Harlin’s shark movie

By

When The Strangers trilogy was initially announced I think most of us were intrigued. The concept of filming an entire trilogy back-to-back implies a level of faith in the material. Then hearing that they were going back to the aesthetic of the original piqued my personal interest. After all, the first one is a modern-day horror classic. As someone who didn’t love Prey At Night but has always considered the first to be a great thriller, I was ready to go back into the world of violent home invasion. And The Strangers: Chapter 1 looked to take things back to the basics.

I was fortunate enough to talk to director Renny Harlin, producer Courtney Solomon, and stars Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez about their new film. Knowing what a big horror fan Petsch is, I had to ask what it meant to be a final girl in a major horror franchise. We talked all about the tension-building mayhem of the new trilogy opener. But also plenty of teases for what is to come as there are clearly plenty of tricks up their sleeves. Check out the interview above (which features a special appearance by certain Strangers) and check back Thursday for my review.

The Strangers: Chapter 1 plot synopsis:

After their car breaks down in an eerie small town, a young couple (Madelaine Petsch and Froy Gutierrez) are forced to spend the night in a remote cabin. Panic ensues as they are terrorized by three masked strangers who strike with no mercy and seemingly no motive in The Strangers ― Chapter 1, the chilling first entry of this upcoming horror feature-film series.

THE STRANGERS – Chapter 1 will be available in theaters nationwide on May 17, 2024

Related
The Best of the Bad Guys: The Strangers

Tags: , , , , , ,
icon More Horror Movie Interviews
Interview: Madelaine Petsch, Renny Harlin, and more discuss Strangers: Chapter 1
Interview: Caitlin Cronenberg Goes Over Her Directorial Debut Humane + Pressures of Being a Cronenberg
Interview: Natasha Henstridge Talks The Insanity Of Cinderella’s Revenge + Future of Species Franchise
Interview: Brad and Fiona Dourif Talk Chucky S3 + Brad’s Retirement
View All

About the Author

206 Articles Published

Tyler Nichols is a horror fanatic who resides in Michigan and is always on the hunt for the next great film. When not scouring the internet for movie news, he is usually off watching something dark, writing nonsensical musings, or playing in some fantastical video game world. While horror takes up most of his time, he still makes time for films of all types, with a certain affinity for the strange and unusual. He’s also an expert on all things Comic Book Cinema. In addition to reviews and interviews here on JoBlo.com, Tyler also helps with JoBlo Horror Originals where he’s constantly trying to convince viewers to give lesser-known horror films a chance.

Latest The Strangers: Chapter 1 News

Latest Horror News

Load more articles