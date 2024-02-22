Interview: Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph and More Talk Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy

Are you down for something a little twisted? Well, I may have the cure. The new Prime Video series The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy is gruesomely hilarious and wonderfully witty. It’s wild and weird and offers up a great cast of characters. The inclusion of Maya Rudolph, Natasha Lyonne, and the Culkin family is truly inspired. And if you want a lot of animated gore, you are in for a bit of a treat here. Showrunner Cirocco Dunlap has done a nice job of creating something new and unique.

Recently, I had a very entertaining chat with Natasha Lyonne, Maya Rudolph, and Cirocco Dunlap about their latest. The conversation ran the gamut from bringing such a gruesome nature to the show, as well as centering the series around women. Natasha Lyonne and Maya Rudolph talked about the impressive cast and the colourful characters on display. It was a joy speaking to these three. If you need a laugh, I recommend you give The Second Best Hospital in the Galaxy on Prime.

