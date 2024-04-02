Interview with the Vampire season 2 gets a new trailer ahead of May premiere

AMC has unveiled a new trailer for Anne Rice’s Interview with the Vampire season 2, which is set to premiere in May

After a brief halt in production, AMC was able to secure “significant agreements” with the SAG-AFTRA actors union that allowed them to continue filming Interview with the Vampire season 2 during the SAG strike last year, keeping the show on track for its 2024 premiere. The Sunday, May 12th premiere date is now swiftly approaching – and even though we just saw a trailer for the show a couple weeks ago, a new trailer for Interview with the Vampire season 2 has now been unveiled. You can watch it in the embed above.

Anne Rice’s novel Interview with the Vampire centers on the vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac as he relates the story of his life to a reporter, in particular how he was turned into a vampire and then mentored by Lestat de Lioncourt . Season 2 of the TV series will pick up in the year 2022, with vampire Louis de Pointe du Lac recounting his life story to journalist Daniel Molloy after the bloody events in New Orleans in 1940 when Louis and teen vampire Claudia tried to kill Lestat de Lioncourt. The adventure continues as Louis and Claudia escape to Europe on a quest to discover Old World Vampires and the Theatre Des Vampires in Paris, and it’s there that Louis meets vampire Armand. Louis and Armand’s love affair will prove to have devastating consequences both in the past and in the future.

Executive producer Mark Johnson has previously said that Interview with the Vampire season 2 takes place in the 1790s, 1940s, 1970s, and 2023.

The new season stars Sam Reid as the vampire Lestat; Jacob Anderson as Lestat’s companion Louis de Pointe du Lac; Assad Zaman as Rashid, Louis’ companion in present day; Kalyne Coleman as Louis’ sister Grace; Christian Robinson as Levi, an upstanding Baptist who has won Grace’s heart; and Eric Bogosian as Daniel Molloy, an investigative journalist nearing the end of his career who’s given a second chance at the interview of a lifetime. For season 2, Ben Daniels (Foundation) joins the cast as the vampire Santiago. And while Bailey Bass played the vampire Claudia in the first season, Delainey Hayles takes over the role in the new season.

Guest stars include David Costabile (Suits) as Leonard, “a seasoned TV personality who has a run-in with Molloy”; Roxane Duran (Riviera) as Madeleine, and Bally Gill (Slow Horses) as “Real Rashid.”

Alan Taylor, who directed the Sopranos prequel The Many Saints of Newark, executive produces Interview with the Vampire and directed the first two episodes of the show. Breaking Bad and Better Call Saul producer Mark Johnson is overseeing the building of AMC’s Vampire Chronicles franchise. Rolin Jones, co-creator and showrunner on the first season of the HBO series Perry Mason, is the creator, showrunner, and writer of the Interview with the Vampire series. Jones and Johnson executive produce the show alongside Taylor. Anne Rice’s son Christopher Rice is also on board as executive producer, and Rice receives an executive producer credit as well.

