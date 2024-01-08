Interview: The Brothers Sun stars Justin Chien and Sam Song Li discuss working with Michelle Yeoh

We talk to the stars of the new Netflix series about playing siblings, action scenes, and working with Michelle Yeoh.

Crime stories, action series, and comedies rarely converge satisfactorily. In recent years, Netflix has taken stock in presenting shows and films from Japan, Korea, China, and India that embrace this blend of genres and techniques. Like the recent show Obliterated, Netflix is banking on the star power of Oscar winner Michelle Yeoh and superproducer Brad Falchuk. Co-created with Byron Wu, The Brothers Sun is an international production between Taiwan and Los Angeles that brings new talent to the forefront in Sam Song Li and Justin Chien.

Here’s the plot of The Brothers Sun:

“When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all.”

I got to talk to the two stars of The Brothers Sun, Justin Chien and Sam Song Li. We discussed Chien balancing his character’s love of baking and his cutthroat skills as an assassin. Sam Song Li talked about his favorite moment in making the series, and both talked about what it was like collaborating with Michelle Yeoh. We also discussed how they found chemistry in playing siblings and what comes next. Check out the full interview in the embed above. Read our review of the show HERE.