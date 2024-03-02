Netflix cancels The Brothers Sun after one season

The sun sets on yet another Netflix production, as it has been announced that The Brothers Sun has been canceled after just one season.

The Brothers Sun received high praise for its handling of material both intense and sweet, but as we all know that is hardly ever enough to ensure a series gets a second season. And so those that watched the series will only ever have those eight episodes, which all hit Netflix at the beginning of the year.

Co-created by Byron Wu and frequent Ryan Murphy collaborator Brad Falchuk, The Brothers Sun was a perfect follow-up to Everything Everywhere All at Once for Michelle Yeoh, as it also meshed genres (though not as wildly) and gave the star a space to expand her Western audience base. Unfortunately, this didn’t have the impact it hoped for and, despite a spot on the streaming service’s top 10 for a stint, it flew too far under the radar to warrant a sophomore season.

Here is Netflix’s official writeup of The Brothers Sun: “When the head of a powerful Taiwanese triad is shot by a mysterious assassin, his eldest son, legendary killer Charles “Chairleg” Sun (Justin Chien) heads to Los Angeles to protect his mother, Eileen (Michelle Yeoh), and his naive younger brother, Bruce (Sam Song Li) — who’s been completely sheltered from the truth of his family until now. But as Taipei’s deadliest societies and a new rising faction go head-to-head for dominance — Charles, Bruce and their mother must heal the wounds caused by their separation and figure out what brotherhood and family truly mean before one of their countless enemies kills them all.”

Our own TV critic Alex Maidy wrote that The Brothers Sun was a “fun, funny, and action-packed show” well worthy of a January binge, ultimately giving it a 7/10.

Netflix has often been accused of not allowing shows to breathe and develop, with a slew of projects nixed after just one season. We fully expect many more throughout the year, but The Brothers Sun being the latest is no doubt a disappointment to fans, especially considering how the finale ended.

Did you watch The Brothers Sun? Are you disappointed that it ended so soon? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.