James Gunn teased that he may release a trailer for Superman before the end of the year

While fans wait with bated breath to see what James Gunn’s new interpretation of Superman looks like, it might not be a long wait.

All eyes are on James Gunn’s Superman, which will set the tone for his DC film universe for years to come. The director and CEO of DC knew he had to dedicate time to post-production in order to make it look right, “If you do some research you’ll see my films have always taken a different approach and I’ve always given my VFX artist-collaborators time to do their jobs properly, and the respect they deserve.” He explains, “This is why we wrapped on Superman a year before release and why they’ve been hard at work on many shots for months before that.“

So, would this mean a teaser could be ready for release sometime soon? Perhaps in coordination with a couple of possible family holidays coming up? According to Collider, back in October, a fan asked Gunn on Threads if there would be a teaser or trailer revealed before the end of the year. In true cryptic fashion (that Gunn may have picked up from his time at Marvel Studios), the Guardians of the Galaxy director simply responded with a thinking emoji. Could this mean the fan got him to consider it? Or that he’s playing coy?

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.

The members of the Daily Planet newsroom have also expanded for the movie, with Beck Bennet (Saturday Night Live) set to play Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (The Suicide Squad) as Cat Grant, and newcomer Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.