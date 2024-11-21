James Gunn teased that he may release a trailer for Superman before the end of the year

While fans wait with bated breath to see what James Gunn’s new interpretation of Superman looks like, it might not be a long wait.

By
James Gunn, Superman, reshoots

All eyes are on James Gunn’s Superman, which will set the tone for his DC film universe for years to come. The director and CEO of DC knew he had to dedicate time to post-production in order to make it look right, “If you do some research you’ll see my films have always taken a different approach and I’ve always given my VFX artist-collaborators time to do their jobs properly, and the respect they deserve.” He explains, “This is why we wrapped on Superman a year before release and why they’ve been hard at work on many shots for months before that.“

So, would this mean a teaser could be ready for release sometime soon? Perhaps in coordination with a couple of possible family holidays coming up? According to Collider, back in October, a fan asked Gunn on Threads if there would be a teaser or trailer revealed before the end of the year. In true cryptic fashion (that Gunn may have picked up from his time at Marvel Studios), the Guardians of the Galaxy director simply responded with a thinking emoji. Could this mean the fan got him to consider it? Or that he’s playing coy?

Superman stars David Corenswet (Pearl) as Clark Kent and Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Ms. Maisel) as Lois Lane. The cast also includes Nathan Fillion (The Rookie) as Guy Gardner, a charismatic and slightly obnoxious member of the Green Lantern Corps; Isabela Merced (Dora and the Lost City of Gold) as Hawkgirl; Edi Gathegi (X-Men: First Class) as Mister Terrific; Anthony Carrigan (Barry) as Metamorpho; María Gabriela de Faría (Deadly Class) as The Engineer, a member of The Authority; Sara Sampaio (At Midnight) as Eve Teschmacher; Skyler Gisondo (The Righteous Gemstones) as Jimmy Olsen; Wendell Pierce (The Wire) as Perry White; Neva Howell (Logan Lucky) as Martha Kent; Pruitt Taylor-Vince (The Walking Dead) as Jonathan Kent; and Nicholas Hoult (The Great) as Lex Luthor.

The members of the Daily Planet newsroom have also expanded for the movie, with Beck Bennet (Saturday Night Live) set to play Steve Lombard, Mikaela Hoover (The Suicide Squad) as Cat Grant, and newcomer Christopher McDonald as Ron Troupe.

DC Studios co-CEO Peter Safran has previously teased that Superman will not be an origin story and will focus on “Superman balancing his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing. Superman represents truth, justice and the American way. He is kindness in a world that thinks of kindness as old fashioned.” Superman is slated to hit theaters on July 11, 2025.

Source: Collider, Threads
Tags: ,
icon More Movie News
Enola Holmes 3 holds its magnifying glass on Boiling Point director Philip Barantini with Millie Bobby Brown expected to return
DiCaprio Winslet
Leonardo DiCaprio honors Kate Winslet ahead of screening
Anne Hathaway is set to play the title character in director Michael Showalter's adaptation of the Colleen Hoover thriller novel Verity
Anne Hathaway to star as Verity in adaptation of Colleen Hoover thriller novel
The Bad Guys 2 trailer: animated sequel is coming to theatres next summer
View All

About the Author

2080 Articles Published

E.J. is a News Editor at JoBlo, as well as a Video Editor, Writer, and Narrator for some of the movie retrospectives on our JoBlo Originals YouTube channel, including Reel Action, Revisited and some of the Top 10 lists. He is a graduate of the film program at Missouri Western State University with concentrations in performance, writing, editing and directing.

Latest James Gunn News

Latest Movie News

Load more articles