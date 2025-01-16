Jasmin Savoy Brown officially returns as Mindy Meeks-Martin in Scream 7

Variety reports that Jasmin Savoy Brown has officially signed on to return as Mindy Meeks-Martin in Scream 7. She joins Mason Gooding, who plays Mindy’s brother Chad.

Scream 7 will see the return of Neve Campbell as Sidney Prescott. After playing the role in the first five Scream movies, she was expected to return for the sixth until the studio low-balled her. “ As a woman, I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream, ” Campbell said. “ I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise. It’s been a very difficult decision to move on. ” Courteney Cox is also back as Gale Weathers, which will make her the only actor (with the exception of Ghostface voice artist Roger L. Jackson) to appear in every Scream movie.

Isabel May (Yellowstone: 1883) will play Sidney’s teenage daughter, with Celeste O’Connor (Madame Web), Mckenna Grace (Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire), Sam Rechner (The Fabelmans), Asa Germaan (Gen V), and Anna Camp (True Blood) also signing on. It was originally believed that Patrick Dempsey might be returning as Mark Kincaid from Scream 3, but it didn’t happen. Joel McHale (Community) recently signed on to play Mark Evans, Sidney’s husband.

The original plan for Scream 7 would have seen Melissa Barrera and Jenna Ortega returning as Sam and Tara Carpenter, but Spyglass Media fired Barrera after a few pro-Palestinian social media posts that they deemed anti-Semitic. The very next day, it was revealed that Ortega had exited the project as well. It was initially reported that this was due to scheduling conflicts with the second season of Wednesday, but it later emerged that she had wanted a substantial salary increase, which Spyglass refused, so she walked.