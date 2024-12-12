Jim Carrey wants to play the Grinch again, but doesn’t want to go through the “excruciating” makeup process; suggests motion capture instead.

Jim Carrey was absolutely covered in prosthetic makeup for How the Grinch Stole Christmas, but his famous rubber face couldn’t be contained, and the actor used the wonderful makeup to great effect. However, Carrey was not a fan of the makeup process, likening it to “ being buried alive. ” That said, it is a role he would love to return to, provided they could figure out an alternate makeup process.

Carrey recently spoke with ComicBook.com and was asked which character he would love to play again. “ Oh, gosh, you know, if we could figure out the Grinch, ” Carrey said. “ The thing about it is, on the day, I do that with a ton of makeup and can hardly breathe. It was an extremely excruciating process. The children were in my mind all the time. ‘It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids. It’s for the kids.’ And now, with motion capture and things like that, I could be free to do other things. Anything is possible in this world. “

How the Grinch Stole Christmas received mixed reviews upon its release in 2000, but it has since become a beloved holiday classic for those who grew up with it, largely thanks to Carrey’s masterful performance.

Carrey will next be seen in Sonic the Hedgehog 3 in the dual roles of Dr. Robotnik and Gerald Robotnik “ Sonic the Hedgehog returns to the big screen this holiday season in his most thrilling adventure yet, ” reads the official synopsis. “ Sonic, Knuckles, and Tails reunite against a powerful new adversary, Shadow, a mysterious villain with powers unlike anything they have faced before. With their abilities outmatched in every way, Team Sonic must seek out an unlikely alliance in hopes of stopping Shadow and protecting the planet. ” The first reactions have been positively glowing, with many calling it the best installment of the trilogy.

James Marsden reprises his role as Tom Wachowski in Sonic the Hedgehog 3, the sheriff of Green Hills. Other returning cast members include Ben Schwartz as Sonic the Hedgehog, Colleen O’Shaughnessey as Miles “Tails” Prower, Idris Elba as Knuckles the Echidna, Tika Sumpter as Maddie Wachowski, Tom Butler as Commander Walters, and Lee Majdoub as Agent Stone. New members of the cast include Krysten Ritter, James Wolk, Sofia Pernas, Cristo Fernández, and Jorma Taccone, as well as Alyla Browne, who is said to be playing Maria. Sonic the Hedgehog 3 will hit theaters on December 20th.

