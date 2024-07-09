Joe Rogan’s upcoming live Netflix comedy special, Burn the Boats, releases a new trailer

The controversial podcaster takes the stage once again as he releases his newest stand-up special in six years with a live event on Netflix.

Netflix has announced it’s next LIVE comedy special, Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats. The renowned comedian and podcast host will be live on Netflix August 3rd at 7pm PT / 9pm CT / 10pm ET. This is Rogan’s third stand-up special with Netflix and the first one to shoot live. His previous Netflix comedy specials included Joe Rogan: Strange Times 2018 and Joe Rogan: Triggered in 2016. The new comedy event will film live from the Majestic Theater in San Antonio, Texas. The special is directed by Anthony Giordano and the executive producers include Joe Rogan, Jeff Sussman, Chandra Keyes, Anthony Giordano and Brady Nasfell.

A standup comedian for over 30 years, Rogan’s sixth hour-long comedy special Joe Rogan: Strange Times premiered on Netflix in October 2018. Rogan’s previous comedy specials include Joe Rogan: Triggered (2016) for Netflix, Joe Rogan: Rocky Mountain High (2014) for Comedy Central, Joe Rogan: Live from the Tabernacle (2012) released via his website, Talking Monkeys in Space (2009) on CD & DVD, and Joe Rogan Live (2007) on DVD. Additionally, Rogan released the CDs Shiny Happy Jihad (2007) and I’m Gonna Be Dead Someday (2000).

Rogan is host of The Joe Rogan Experience, consistently ranked one of the most popular podcasts and currently distributed by Spotify. The Joe Rogan Experience launched on December 24, 2009 helping to create the space of long form conversation video podcasting. With over 2000 episodes, an average of 2 to 3 hours in length each, the show has become a destination for open dialogue with a wide range of guests and perspectives including standup comedians, athletes, authors, artists, prolific thinkers, and scientists.

Since 2002, Rogan has provided color commentary for the UFC (Ultimate Fighting Championship). Rogan’s passion for MMA began with martial arts practice at the age of 13. Within two years, the Boston native earned a black belt and soon became the Massachusetts full contact Tae Kwon Do champion four consecutive years. By the age of 19, Rogan won the US Open Tae Kwon Do Championship and as lightweight champion went on to beat both the middle and heavyweight title-holders to obtain the Grand Championship.

Joe Rogan: Burn the Boats. CR: Troy Conrad/Netflix