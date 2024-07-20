John Stamos coped with Bob Saget’s death by listening to his audiobook

It has been more than two years since the untimely death of Full House star and comedian Bob Saget. That Saget was both a beloved sitcom star to a generation and one of the more revered vets on the stand-up circuit made the loss all the more impactful in the world of entertainment. As is the case with losing any close friend, those that knew and worked with him had to find a way to cope with the sudden loss. For John Stamos, it was in the comfort of his voice.

John Stamos revealed on the Full House Rewind podcast – hosted by Dave Coulier – that he found himself turning to listening to the audiobook version of Bob Saget’s 2014 memoir, Dirty Daddy: The Chronicles of a Family Man Turned Filthy Comedian. “Do you remember when his book came out? It was very dirty and weird. And so and for whatever reason, the night [Saget] died, I put on his audio tape and it gave me such comfort. I don’t know why. I listened to it every night when I went to sleep.”

That’s a sweet gesture from Stamos – who was actually inspired to write his own memoir after Saget’s death – but it also found him hearing some eerie foreshadowing. “One morning I woke up and I was like, ‘Did he say, in his book, did he say he hit his head and that’s how he died?’ And I’m like, ‘Nah, that couldn’t be.’ And I went back to it and he talks, as a joke, about, ‘I would hit my head and call TMZ and [say] I’m dying.’” Saget, as you may remember, died from blunt head trauma, with most indications saying he likely hit his head and went to bed soon after.

Such stories of perceived premonition made the rounds not long after Bob Saget’s death, with the most famous being from a 2021 episode of his Here for You podcast, in which he said – also as a joke – “So, I don’t have long to live…I’m going to be found dead in bed.” (This was in reaction to his wife listing films like Goodfellas and Casino as her favorites.)

