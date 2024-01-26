Jurassic World: Steve Brusatte returns as paleontology consultant for the new sequel

Earlier this week, we caught word that Universal Pictures is moving forward with a new entry in the Jurassic Park / Jurassic World franchise – which is no surprise, since the Jurassics and Fast & Furious are the studio’s two big moneymakers. What’s interesting about this new sequel is the fact that the screenplay is being written by David Koepp, who previously wrote the original Jurassic Park and its follow-up The Lost World: Jurassic Park. Now paleontologist and evolutionary biologist Steve Brusatte has taken to social media to confirm that the project is moving forward – and he knows, because it’s so far along that he has already signed on to be the dinosaur expert consultant on it. That’s a job Brusatte also had on the previous movie, Jurassic World Dominion, where he was consultant alongside paleontologist Jack Horner, who has been a consultant on all six Jurassic movies to date. It’s not clear if Horner will be back for this one, or if he has fully passed the torch to Brusatte.

It's happening. The reports are true.



A new @JurassicWorld film is in the works!



And I'll be back as a consultant, helping the moviemakers get a pulse on what we really know about dinosaurs.



Honored again to follow in the footsteps of @dustydino. Stay tuned… pic.twitter.com/rLdUEIoHJW — Steve Brusatte (@SteveBrusatte) January 24, 2024

The Hollywood Reporter said, “The project, which has been flying under the radar, is far enough along, and the script in a well-liked shape, that the studio is whispering about a possible 2025 release date.” Frank Marshall and Patrick Crowley are producing, with Steven Spielberg executive producing under his Amblin Entertainment banner.

Details on the story Koepp has come up with for this Jurassic World movie are, of course, being kept under wraps, but it’s cool to see him returning to the franchise after all these years. In addition to the first two Jurassics, Koepp’s writing credits include I Come in Peace, Toy Soldiers, Death Becomes Her, Carlito’s Way, Mission: Impossible, Snake Eyes, Stir of Echoes, Panic Room, Spider-Man, War of the Worlds, Indiana Jones and the Kingdom of the Crystal Skull, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, Presence, and many more.

Are you glad to know David Koepp is writing a new Jurassic World movie, and that the project is so far along that Steve Brusatte has already signed on as consultant? Share your thoughts on this one by leaving a comment below.