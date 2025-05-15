Kathryn Newton and Lana Condor jump into the Devil’s Mouth for Amazon MGM and Lionsgate

Kick-Ass 2 and Imaginary director Jeff Wadlow has lined up his next project, Devil’s Mouth, with Kathryn Newton and Lana Condor set to star.

The screenplay for Devil’s Mouth is by Aja Gabel and MJ Wesner and was featured on the 2019 Black List, the annual collection of the best unproduced scripts in Hollywood. Back then it was titled Apex and was listed with the following plot: “When old college friends on a trip to Mexico get trapped in an underwater cave system with a bull shark, old tensions and power struggles resurface as they fight to survive.” Later revisions have been made by Wadlow, and Deadline indicates that the setting has been moved from Mexico to Thailand.

Jeff Wadlow — who earned a DGA Award nomination for Outstanding Directorial Achievement in Television, Commercials and Documentary for the reboot of kid-friendly horror/supernatural series Are You Afraid of the Dark? (he helmed four episodes of the second season — has been pushing to make a name for himself within the horror genre, making the move to team up with Blumhouse on a series of movies, beginning with 2018’s Truth or Dare, which led to a horror twist on ‘70s series Fantasy Island and last year’s Imaginary, which found a stuffed bear to be a bit more evil than intended…Devil’s Mouth, however, is a co-production of Amazon MGM Studios and Lionsgate. Other directional credits include 2005’s Cry Wolf and Netflix’s The Curse of Bridge Hollow, while he served as writer on Bates Motel and The Strain. He has even reportedly been in the running to direct the DCU’s Clayface.

As far as the stars of Devil’s Mouth go, Kathryn Newton precisely had TV roles on Smallville, Halt and Catch Fire and Big Little Lies, with movie roles as Cassie Lang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and the lead in Zelda Williams’ Lisa Frankenstein. She also has sequel Ready or Not: Here I Come on the docket. Co-star Lana Condor — who played Jubilee in X-Men: Apocalypse and led the To All the Boys I’ve Loved Before trilogy — will notably finally see the release of Coyote vs. Acme in 2026.

