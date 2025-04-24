1780: Kevin Spacey stars in trailer for Revolutionary War thriller

Kevin Spacey stars in the new trailer for 1780, a historical thriller set during the Revolutionary War in the vast forests of Pennsylvania. The film follows a wounded soldier who finds refuge with a trapper and his young son, but as British forces close in, they must navigate loyalty, survival, and the harsh realities of a world at war.

Directed by Dustin Fairbanks (Warning Shot), the film also stars DJ Qualls (Supernatural), R. Keith Harris (The Walking Dead), PJ Marshall (Mindhunter) and Vince Eisenson (Billions). There’s no official release date yet, but it’s expected to be released later this year.

Since Kevin Spacey was accused of sexual misconduct in 2017, he’s been largely absent from the world of Hollywood beyond a handful of independent movies. As the actor was ultimately found not liable in a civil lawsuit filed by Anthony Rapp and was cleared of all charges in a separate UK trial, some have wondered if Spacey would be slowly welcomed back into the fold, but that doesn’t seem to be happening. Spacey has since slammed Hollywood as an unforgiving place.

“ I live in an industry in which there is a tremendous amount of conversation about redemption, from a lot of people who are very serious people in very serious positions who believe in it, ” Spacey said. “ That guy who finally got out of prison who was wrongly accused…We see so many people saying, ‘Let’s find a path for that person. Let’s help that person rejoin society.’ But there is an odd situation if you are in the entertainment industry, you are not offered that kind of a path. And I hope that the fear that people are experiencing will eventually subside and common sense will get back to the table. “

Spacey does have supporters in his camp, including Brian Cox. “ I just think Kevin had certain things which he couldn’t or didn’t admit to, and I think it was a strain on him in many ways, ” Cox explained last year. “ And for me, that was Kevin’s only difficulty. But he’s a very fine actor, and I like Kevin a lot. He’s very funny. I met with him recently. I think he’s been through it. He’s had the kicking that some people think he deserved. He’s ready to get back in the saddle again, and people are trying to stop him from doing that. And I really do go back to, “Let he who is without sin cast the first stone.” Maybe he got too out of hand, but I don’t think he should be punished endlessly for it. There should be a case of forgive and forget. Let’s move on. I think he should be given the opportunity to come back to work. “

What did you think of Kevin Spacey in the trailer for 1780?