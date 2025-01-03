Kieran Culkin confirms that he once pranked Mark Ruffalo during a play and got him high on stage

Mark Ruffalo would have no choice but to go method for a particular night of performing on stage thanks to Kieran Culkin’s rascally prank.

kieran culkin, mark ruffalo

Mark Ruffalo is not an actor who is notoriously known for going method in his performances, but one night, he would unintentionally add more realism to his work. The Avengers actor told an anecdote years ago on The Graham Norton Show on BBC where he explained, “There was a play that I did where I smoked a joint in the first scene. Of course, there was a very naughty young actor I was in the play with. On the opening night with all the critics, he slipped a real joint onto the prop table. Between the two of us, we smoked a giant blunt onstage. … But at the end of the play, I got the best reviews of my entire career.”

The culprit that Ruffalo neglected to mention in the story was Succession and A Real Pain star Kieran Culkin. According to Variety, Culkin confirmed the story of what happened during this production. The actor told The Guardian,

I was 17 and stupid. I’m like, ‘I thought this was a good prank. I’m stupid. Oh my God, I’m so sorry.’ But actually, they loved it. Mark says, ‘I haven’t smoked pot in 10 years. The second half’s going to be so much fun.’ There was this other actor who had never smoked pot in her life. She goes, ‘Is this what being high is? This is lovely.’ And then Phyllis Newman comes in and goes, ‘I haven’t smoked pot since the 1960s. Thank you, darling.’”

The play in which all actors fell prey to Culkin’s prank was Playwright Horizons’ production of James Lapine’s The Moment When back in 2000. “The stage manager comes stomping in and goes, ‘I don’t care whose it is, or what happened, but Kieran, give me the joint.’ I sheepishly handed her the roach and she said, ‘Ruin your life on your own time,’” Culkin continued. “I know, I know. But I was young. I’m 42 now. I know better. I’m not going to try to get anyone high on stage.”

Culkin is currently getting accolades for his latest performance in Jesse Eisenberg’s A Real Pain. Our own Chris Bumbray praised Culkin in his review, saying, “Culkin has been long overdue for some recognition, and it’s nice to see him getting roles outside of Succession that prove what a first-class actor he is.”

Source: Variety, The Guardian
