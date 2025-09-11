Kirsten Dunst isn’t interested in suiting up for a legacy sequel to Bring It On

Kirsten Dunst has come a long way in her career — from child star to teen sensation, and now she picks mature roles that she can really sink her teeth into. Her latest effort, the Channing Tatum dramedy, Roofman, is getting a lot of praise out of TIFF. Our own Chris Bumbray glowed about the film, giving it a 9 out of 10 and saying in his review, “Hopefully Roofman is a smash hit for Paramount, as this is the kind of studio filmmaking we need more of. It tells a relatable, moving story in a fun way—and is a movie I believe many of our readers will treasure once it comes out. It’s certainly one of the best movies I’ve seen this year, and maybe the only studio movie this year besides F1, Sinners, Caught Stealing, and Weapons that really made me feel the way I used to whenever I saw a movie I loved. They gave me a true cinematic experience, and I think Tatum and Dunst deserve some Oscar love this year.”

One of Dunst’s breakout films as a young adult was the high school cheerleading comedy Bring It On from 2000. The movie was a hit with the teen generation of the time and while there have been several direct-to-video sequels made, Dunst was asked if she would ever pick up the pom-poms again a legacy sequel to the original movie. According to Variety, don’t expect her to pick up a whistle and become the new cheer coach, as she said at the Roofman premiere,





No. I’m like, leave good things where they are. I don’t need to put on a cheerleading outfit. I don’t even know what I would do, be a coach or something? Let’s leave it as it is.”

Bring It On told the story of a cheer squad at Rancho Carne High School as they prepare for the next national championships. Unfortunately, they had been caught stealing cheers from another high school. The hit also starred Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford and Gabrielle Union. The film catapulted Dunst’s status and secured her a role in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films, which will be returning to theaters this fall.

Recently, it had been reported that Dunst is set to star alongside Academy Award-winner Mikey Madison in Reptilia, a new feature from Alejandro Landes Echavarría (Monos). The movie is said to be about a dental hygienist who is seduced by a mysterious mermaid into the dark and wet underworld of Florida’s exotic animal trade. Let that one sink in.