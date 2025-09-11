Movie News

Kirsten Dunst isn’t interested in suiting up for a legacy sequel to Bring It On

By
Posted 5 hours ago
bring it on, kirsten dunstbring it on, kirsten dunst

Kirsten Dunst has come a long way in her career — from child star to teen sensation, and now she picks mature roles that she can really sink her teeth into. Her latest effort, the Channing Tatum dramedy, Roofman, is getting a lot of praise out of TIFF. Our own Chris Bumbray glowed about the film, giving it a 9 out of 10 and saying in his review, “Hopefully Roofman is a smash hit for Paramount, as this is the kind of studio filmmaking we need more of. It tells a relatable, moving story in a fun way—and is a movie I believe many of our readers will treasure once it comes out. It’s certainly one of the best movies I’ve seen this year, and maybe the only studio movie this year besides F1, Sinners, Caught Stealing, and Weapons that really made me feel the way I used to whenever I saw a movie I loved. They gave me a true cinematic experience, and I think Tatum and Dunst deserve some Oscar love this year.”

One of Dunst’s breakout films as a young adult was the high school cheerleading comedy Bring It On from 2000. The movie was a hit with the teen generation of the time and while there have been several direct-to-video sequels made, Dunst was asked if she would ever pick up the pom-poms again a legacy sequel to the original movie. According to Variety, don’t expect her to pick up a whistle and become the new cheer coach, as she said at the Roofman premiere,



No. I’m like, leave good things where they are. I don’t need to put on a cheerleading outfit. I don’t even know what I would do, be a coach or something? Let’s leave it as it is.”

Bring It On told the story of a cheer squad at Rancho Carne High School as they prepare for the next national championships. Unfortunately, they had been caught stealing cheers from another high school. The hit also starred Eliza Dushku, Jesse Bradford and Gabrielle Union. The film catapulted Dunst’s status and secured her a role in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man films, which will be returning to theaters this fall.

Recently, it had been reported that Dunst is set to star alongside Academy Award-winner Mikey Madison in Reptilia, a new feature from Alejandro Landes Echavarría (Monos). The movie is said to be about a dental hygienist who is seduced by a mysterious mermaid into the dark and wet underworld of Florida’s exotic animal trade. Let that one sink in.

Source: Variety
Tags: , ,

About the Author

EJ Tangonan
News Editor
2,882 Articles Published

Favorite Movies: 80s and 90s action movies, Bruce Lee movies, Jackie Chan read more movies, Die Hard, Back to the Future trilogy, Jurassic Park, Rocky IV, Speed, Terminator 1 & 2 and much more!

Likes: Movies, Acting, Writing, Photoshop, Video Editing, classic Simpsons seasons, Conan O'Brien, read more Bill Burr, plunging into YouTube rabbit holes, french fries and Pepsi and making art on his webpage https://www.deviantart.com/ejtangonan

Latest Kirsten Dunst News

See More

Latest Movie News

Load more articles

Shop Merch

Top 10 Movies

  1. The Odyssey
  2. Tron: Ares
  3. Predator: Badlands
  4. One Battle After Another
  5. Him
  6. The Smashing Machine
  7. The Black Phone 2
  8. The Running Man (2025)
  9. Supergirl
  10. Mortal Kombat 2

Breaking News

JoBlo Originals

Is Marvel’s Decline Fixable?

Posted 1 month ago
Is the MCU ever going to reach its former heights or has the general public simply moved on from Comic Book Films?

Top Celebrity Stories!