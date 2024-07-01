Villains take flight at a bar where everyone knows your name in DC’s Kite Man: Hell Yeah trailer

Max’s Kite Man: Hell Yeah trailer previews the new series spinning out of DC’s adult animated series Harley Quinn.

Look! Up in the sky! It’s a bird! It’s a plane! Oh, never mind, it’s Kite Man. The bumbling villain with a heart of gold is coming to Max for a brand-new animated series in the Kite Man: Hell Yeah trailer. He is eager to make a new life for himself after his breakup with Pamela Isley, and what better way to wipe the slate clean than with a new attitude, a supportive partner, and a new business venture to reintroduce yourself to the criminal element?

In today’s Kite Man: Hell Yeah trailer, the dim-witted, weather-dependent villain tries to run a bar by himself, but that turns out not to be so easy. Created by Bill Finger and Dick Sprang, Kite Man, also known as Chuck Brown, has never been one of DC’s more menacing villains. Sure, he’s given Batman a headache or two, though he’s more likely to be found hanging out with Condiment King than The Joker or Mr. Freeze. Kite Man rose to new heights and recently became a fan-favorite character thanks to comic book writer Tom King and Max’s Harley Quinn.

How Noonan’s Bar came into Kite Man’s possession has yet to be revealed. However, we know from previous episodes of Harley Quinn that Kite Man isn’t living in the lap of luxury. Perhaps Noonan’s is a last-ditch effort to earn an honest living while residing in a city as corrupt as Gotham. Then again, Noonan’s is known for serving the criminal element of Gotham, so I’m not sure that this is all on the up-and-up.

In the Kite Man: Hell Yeah trailer, Kite Man (Matt Oberg) surrounds himself with various villains, varying in popularity and threat level. His new partner, Golden Glider (Stephanie Hsu), is his biggest cheerleader, and she’s ready to go to any length to see Kite Man succeed. As Kite Man tries to up his game, he clashes with Kaiju-sized cats, henches, goons, and the big guy himself, Darkseid. There are plenty of villainous cameos throughout the trailer, so keep your eyes peeled while searching for your favorites.

Kite Man: Hell Yeah! stars Matt Oberg as Kite Man, Stephanie Hsu as Golden Glider, James Adomian as Bane, Natasia Demetriou as Malice, Janelle James as Queen of Fables, Jonathan Banks as Noonan, Keith David as Darkseid, Michael Imperioli as Joe/Moe Dubelz, Rory Scovel as Gus the Goon, Lance Reddick as Lex Luthor, and Judith Light as Helen Villigan.

Are you excited about Kite Man gliding onto Max on July 18? Let us know in the comments section below.

