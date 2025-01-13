Kraven the Hunter, Sony’s lowest-grossing Marvel movie, sets 4K-UHD, Blu-ray release

Sony’s Marvel Universe is over, at least for now, with Kraven the Hunter putting the final nail in the coffin. The film has earned scathing reviews (only slightly better than Morbius and Madame Web) and stands as the lowest-grossing film in Sony’s Marvel franchise, with a current worldwide gross of just $59.4 million. Still, there must be someone out there who is anxious to add Kraven the Hunter to their 4K Ultra HD and Blu-ray collections, and Sony Pictures has announced that the film will be available to purchase on physical media on March 4th.

As previously reported, Kraven the Hunter will be available on Digital on January 14th. The special features included on the 4K UHD, Blu-ray, and Digital versions of the film include:

Deleted & Extended Scenes

Becoming Kraven

Beast Mode: The Stunts of the Hunt

Outtakes & Bloopers

Kraven’s First Hunt: The Direction

Allies & Antagonists: The Killer Cast

Per the official synopsis, Kraven the Hunter is “ the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared. ” In addition to Taylor-Johnson and Crowe, Kraven the Hunter stars Ariana DeBose, Fred Hechinger, Alessandro Nivola, and Christopher Abbott. You can check out a review from our own Chris Bumbray right here.

Sony Pictures CEO Tony Vinciquerra has blamed the poor box-office performance of Kraven the Hunter (and Madame Web) on the press and critics. “ Madame Web underperformed in the theaters because the press just crucified it. It was not a bad film, and it did great on Netflix, ” Vinciquerra said. “ For some reason, the press decided that they didn’t want us making these films out of Kraven and Madame Web, and the critics just destroyed them. They also did it with Venom, but the audience loved Venom and made Venom a massive hit. These are not terrible films. They were just destroyed by the critics in the press, for some reason. “

Will you be adding Kraven the Hunter to your 4K Blu-ray collection?