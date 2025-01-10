A digital release date for Sony’s Kraven the Hunter has seemingly been revealed

Beware! The movie that killed Sony’s villain-focused Spider-Verse is reportedly coming home to digital platforms. According to Where to Stream, Kraven the Hunter has January 14, 2025, in its crosshairs, and no one is safe from its wrath. You could choose not to watch it, but morbid curiosity is one hell of a drug. Imagine inviting your friends for the ultimate movie night trilogy with Morbius, Madame Web, and Kraven the Hunter queued up and ready to devour your souls.

Gentle ribbing aside, Kraven the Hunter’s digital release date gives Marvel fans another chance to catch the action and become mesmerized by Aaron Taylor-Johnson’s hypnotic abs. Kraven the Hunter is the action-packed, R-rated, standalone story of how one of Marvel’s most iconic villains came to be. Aaron Taylor-Johnson plays Kraven, a man whose complex relationship with his ruthless gangster father, Nikolai Kravinoff (Russell Crowe), starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world but also one of its most feared.

Aaron Taylor-Johnson stars as the title character and is joined in the cast by Ariana DeBose as voodoo priestess Calypso Ezili, Fred Hechinger as Kraven’s estranged brother and master of disguise Dmitri Smerdyakov / Chameleon, Alessandro Nivola as Russian mercenary and human-rhino hybrid Aleksei Sytsevich / Rhino, Christopher Abbott as a mercenary and assassin known as the Foreigner, and Russell Crowe as Kraven’s estranged father, the ruthless crime lord Nikolai Kravinoff.

Unfortunately for Sony, Kraven the Hunter only grossed $59M at the global box office. The movie’s failed reception has Sony taking an arrow to the knee on its expanded live-action Spider-Verse franchise, with Morbius and Madame Web bombing at the box office. Kraven‘s failure effectively killed Sony’s plans to bring other Spider-Man-related characters to theaters alongside long-gestating rumors of a Sinister Six movie. Sony even tried releasing the first 8 minutes of Kraven the Hunter to entice audiences, though it appeared only to confirm suspicions about the film’s quality.

Despite my razzing the title, I plan to watch Kraven the Hunter when it arrives on digital platforms. Straight up, Sony’s “bad” Spider-Man-less Spider-Man movies always leave an impression, and I enjoy comic book-related cinema in all its forms. Will you watch Kraven the Hunter when it comes to digital platforms? Let us know in the comments section below.