Kraven the Hunter Interview: Aaron Taylor-Johnson on how this is different from other superhero movies

A few weeks ago, I got the opportunity to have a chat with Aaron Taylor-Johnson about his long-gestating Spider-Verse entry, Kraven the Hunter. In it, he plays the titular character Sergei Kravinoff, who becomes a global manhunter named Kraven, who, in the comics, eventually becomes one of Spider-Man’s most infamous foes. However, the Kraven we see on-screen here is distinctly heroic, with seeds being planted hinting at his eventual transformation, which I suppose is being planned for future instalments should the film perform well enough at the box office to deliver a sequel (or a role in Spider-Man 4).

One thing to note is that I hadn’t actually seen Kraven the Hunter when I interviewed Taylor-Johnson. Sony opted to show us about twenty minutes of footage, as the director, J.C. Chandor, was still working on his final cut at the time of the press day. In the interview, Johnson discussed with me how going for a hard-R rating was important, as they wanted to make this grounded and hardcore. Notably, he also called Kraven a gangster movie, with them going for that kind of vibe as their way of paving the way for Kraven to ultimately become a super-villain with whom Spider-Man can tangle. Check out the interview (embedded above) and read my review of the finished film HERE.