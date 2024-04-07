Kyle MacLachlan says Twin Peaks should never be rebooted

When Twin Peaks returned, it was everything and more that fans of the original series could have dreamed — or had nightmares about. A massive success, talk of a fourth season (whatever it may be called) was inevitable. But now that another seven years have passed since we last encountered the goings-on of that strange little Washington town — it had been more than 25 since the season two finale — some might wonder if the cast would be too old. Perhaps…And so what about revisiting the show with a younger lineup? Well, Twin Peaks star Kyle MacLachlan is pretty much in line with what we would assume to be everybody else: that’s a terrible idea.

MacLachlan recently said that Twin Peaks should be left alone this time around, pointing to speculation that a younger generation could continue the story. “I don’t think I’d want to see that and I don’t think anyone should attempt it…You are like, ‘Don’t touch that,’ but they do, they can’t help but put their hand on the stove again. That is the problem.” Fortunately, it seems that that stove will remain untouched and pretty much all word for a fourth season of Twin Peaks has itself cooled, even though David Lynch initially had a “never say never” approach.

On the reception and following of the first airing of the series, MacLachlan added, “[The cast] all recognized how weird Twin Peaks was. We didn’t think it would get past ‘one and done’ and thought it might become a movie of the week but said that we had to be part of it because it is David Lynch.”

Twin Peaks: The Return would soon go on to be heralded as a masterpiece of television — and even film. While sitting somewhere between a third season and a full-blown miniseries, many have categorized it as a film, primarily going off of its nearly 17-hour runtime and story arc. The British Film Institute’s 2022 Sight & Sound poll even named it one of the greatest films ever, quite the endorsement from one of the most highly regarded organizations in the field. They Shoot Pictures, Don’t They? also placed it in their of the 1,000 greatest films ever, with it just outside of the top 500, although they have been more open about adding miniseries.

