Larry David and former President Barack Obama join forces for a new sketch comedy limited series at HBO

Seinfeld and Curb Your Enthusiasm creator Larry David and former President Barack Obama are answering the call to comedy with a new project at HBO! While the newly announced project is not Curb Your Enthusiasm, it features cast members from David’s long-running, incredibly cringeworthy comedy series. The new half-hour limited series focuses on American history in a way only Larry David can interpret.

Here’s the logline for Larry David and Barack Obama’s untitled limited comedy series: President and Mrs. Obama wanted to honor America’s 250th anniversary and celebrate the unique history of our nation on this special occasion…But then Larry David called.

Larry David will write the new series with his creative partner, Jeff Schaffer, who will also direct. The comedy series will feature “noteworthy” guest stars, and Obama’s Higher Ground will produce. Executive producers include Larry David, Jeff Schaffer, Barack Obama, Michelle Obama, Vinnie Malhotra, and Ethan Lewis.

Former President Obama said, “I’ve sat across the table from some of the world’s most difficult leaders and wrestled with some of our most intractable problems. Nothing has prepared me for working with Larry David.”

David added, “Once Curb ended , I celebrated with a three-day foam party. After a violent allergic reaction to the suds, I yearned to return to my simple life as a beekeeper, harvesting organic honey from the wildflowers in my meadow. Alas, one day my bees mysteriously vanished. And so, it is with a heavy heart that I return to television, hoping to ease the loss of my beloved hive.”

“It’s hard to remember a time before Curb, or without Larry David’s perspective on modern life. We’re thrilled that Larry is coming back to HBO, this time with Higher Ground, to give us a glimpse at our shared history as we celebrate our Semiquincentennial,” said Amy Gravitt, EVP, Head of HBO & HBO Max Comedy Programming.

Who could have guessed that Larry David and the former leader of the free world would combine their leadership talents to spearhead a unique look at political comedy? Oh, the stories and insight Obama must have. Color me curious! How about you? Are you interested in watching a comedy from Larry David and Barack Obama? Let us know in the comments section below.