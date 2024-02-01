Lisa Frankenstein clip features Day of the Dead and a creature chase

A clip from the horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein features a glimpse of George A. Romero’s Day of the Dead and a comedic creature chase

I was already sold on checking out the horror comedy Lisa Frankenstein, since it marks the feature directorial debut of Zelda Williams and was scripted by Diablo Cody, but now a clip from the film has arrived online to give me an even more positive outlook on the movie. The clip can be seen in the embed above, and what makes me so happy about it is the fact that the 1985 classic Day of the Dead, one of my favorite movies from one of my favorite filmmakers (George A. Romero) is quickly glimpsed on a television in this scene. A comedic creature chase follows, but it’s the glimpse of Day of the Dead that I really love about the clip.

Set in 1989, Lisa Frankenstein has the following synopsis: A coming of RAGE love story from acclaimed writer Diablo Cody about a misunderstood teenager and her high school crush, who happens to be a handsome corpse. After a set of playfully horrific circumstances bring him back to life, the two embark on a murderous journey to find love, happiness… and a few missing body parts along the way.

Kathryn Newton (Freaky) and Cole Sprouse (Riverdale) star alongside Carla Gugino (Gerald’s Game), Liza Soberano (Alone/Together), Joe Chrest (Stranger Things), and Henry Eikenberry (The Crowded Room). Newton is playing Lisa Frankenstein, Sprouse is the handsome Victorian corpse, and Chrest will be playing Lisa’s father Dale. Soberano’s character is named Taffy and Gugino is playing Janet.

Cody produced Lisa Frankenstein with Mason Novick. A press release notes that they have previously collaborated on films including Tully, Young Adult, Jennifer’s Body, and Juno, which earned Cody an Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. Jeff Lampert serves as executive producer, while Focus Features’ Vice President of Production and Development, Michelle Momplaisir, was the creative executive on the project. Focus Features will distribute the film in the United States, and Universal Pictures International is the international distributor. Filming took place in New Orleans.

Williams previously directed a horror comedy short called Kappa Kappa Die (which was scripted by Piranha 3D and Saw X writers Pete Goldfinger and Josh Stolberg).

Lisa Frankenstein is set to receive a theatrical release on February 9th, just in time for Valentine’s Day. Will you be checking it out? Let us know – and tell us what you thought of the clip – by leaving a comment below.

