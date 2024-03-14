Joe Manganiello has unfinished werewolf business after disappointing True Blood ending

Created by Alan Ball and inspired by The Southern Vampire Mysteries, a series of novels by Charlaine Harris, the TV series True Blood ran on HBO for seven seasons, from 2008 to 2014, ending up with a total of 80 episodes. 42 of those episodes featured Joe Manganiello as the werewolf character Alcide Herveaux. Introduced in season 3, Alcide was only supposed to be a guest star for that particular season – but he proved to be so popular with viewers, he was kept around… until season 7, when he was killed off. Not surprisingly, Manganiello wasn’t happy with the way his character went out. In fact, he was so displeased with Alcide being killed off, he feels he still has unfinished werewolf business to this day.

During an interview on Andy Cohen’s SiriusXM show, Manganiello said (with thanks to The Hollywood Reporter for the transcription), “ I thought there was so much left on the table for me. The thing about it was, they never planned for me to be on the show past one season. I was signed up as a guest star my first season, and when my character really broke and people really loved the character, they were kind of unprepared for that to happen. I wound up on the show for five years in total, but my character had to get out of the way so that Sookie could wind up settling the A and B plots with Bill and Eric. The only way to get me out of the way was — spoiler alert — you know, to shoot me in the face. I really felt like there was a lot that was left unexplored. “

If you need a refresher on what True Blood had going on with Sookie (Anna Paquin), Bill (Stephen Moyer), and Eric (Alexander Skarsgard), The Hollywood Reporter provides that as well: “Sookie Stackhouse broke up with vampire boyfriend Bill Compton. Sookie’s other love interest, Eric Northman, ended by obtaining control of a new blood product.”

Even though a decade has gone by, Manganiello is still “ on the lookout for like a good werewolf script for me because… I feel like there’s a lot in me that was unfinished. I have unfinished business in the werewolf department. ” So if you have a good werewolf script, send it Manganiello’s way. He’s ready to wolf out some more.

Are you a fan of True Blood? What did you think of the way things ended for Joe Manganiello’s werewolf character? Let us know by leaving a comment below.