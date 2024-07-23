Kevin Feige on the possibility of a Marvel vs DC project

Crossovers happen frequently in the world of comic books, but it’s far more rare that we see characters from different companies teaming up (or facing off). In the years since the birth of the Marvel Cinematic Universe and the DC Universe, fans have been wondering if they would ever get to see a proper Marvel vs DC movie. The chances are slim, but it’s something Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige does think about.

“ I think about it occasionally, like any fan would think about it, ” Feige told Collider during a recent interview. “ I don’t know when in the heck that would ever happen, or how that would happen. But we’ve been talking too long for me to go, “Never! We’d never be able to do that.” We’ll never say never, but no, no plans. I’ve seen the paparazzi shots of the Superman set looking cool. So he’s focusing on that. We’re focusing on this. “

I doubt any type of Marvel vs DC project would happen anytime soon, but as both franchises explore the multiverse, I suppose anything is possible. James Gunn, Feige’s counterpart over at DC Studios, spoke about a possible crossover last year. “ I’m certain that’s more likely now that I’m in charge [at DC], ” Gunn said. “ Who knows? ” However, he did add that the DC Universe would need to establish itself first before they consider any type of crossover event. “ That’s many years away, though, ” Gunn said. “ I think we have to establish what we’re doing [at DC] first. I would be lying to say that we haven’t discussed it. But all discussions have been very, very light and fun. “

The first major crossover between Marvel and DC arrived in 1976 with Superman vs The Amazing Spider-Man. More crossovers would follow, including JLA/Avengers by Kurt Busiek and George Pérez.

Speaking of crossovers, the upcoming Deadpool & Wolverine will see ol’ Wade Wilson making the leap to the MCU and bringing Hugh Jackman’s Wolverine along for the ride. The film comes jam-packed with cameos from the last twenty years of Marvel movies, and you can check out a spoiler-free review from our own Chris Bumbray right here! Deadpool & Wolverine will hit theaters on July 26th.