Methgator makes quick work of Deadpool & Wolverine in exclusive Comic-Con poster

From the creators of Sharknado comes Methgator, a new drug-fueled creature feature with its jaws set on Marvel’s foul-mouthed golden boys of summer, Deadpool & Wolverine. Courtesy of The Asylum, we’re pleased to share the exclusive first look at the brand-new Comic-Con poster for Methgator, which features the narcotic-driven reptile chowing down on Deadpool and Wolverine. I don’t know if they can quip their way out of this one.

In the vein of Elizabeth Banks’ Cocaine Bear, the official synopsis reads: “In a 2019 news bulletin, police warned residents to refrain from flushing methamphetamine down the toilet to prevent ‘meth-gators.’ Down in Sweet Water Point, Florida, they didn’t listen.” They never do. The film stars Robbie Rist (Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles), LaRonn Marzett (Birdie), Vanessa Tamayo (Monster Grizzly), and the one and only Patrick Labyorteaux, who played one of my favourite characters on Little House on the Prairie, Andy Garvey.

Directed by Christopher Ray from a screenplay by Joe Roche and Lauren Pritchard, Methgator will have its own panel at San Diego Comic-Con today at 9:00 p.m. PST in Room 32AB. “Join us for an exciting discussion about METH GATOR, the latest film from The Asylum (producers of Sharknado, Z Nation and Black Summer),” reads the panel description. “Featuring cast and crew, this panel promises exclusive behind-the-scenes insights and an opportunity to pitch your own movie ideas to the Asylum executives.” That sounds like fun. Mega-Tornadoes vs The Apocalypse! Alien: Remus! Transmorphers: Origins! Speedy the Porcupine! Santa Down: The Search for Father Christmas! Sharknado: Multiverse Madness! Let us know some ideas in the comments!

Last year, during Sharknado‘s 10th anniversary, The Asylum put together a fun Barbie-inspired poster to promote the theatrical re-release of the cult favourite movie.

Methgator will be released in theaters and on VOD on August 2nd.

