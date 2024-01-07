Michael Caine launches second career as an author of thrillers

While we were all sad to hear that Michael Caine is retired, he most certainly earned the right to just kick back and just spend his days reading…or writing. And that’s just what Michael Caine has done, releasing his first novel at the age of 90.

Michael Caine’s thriller, Deadly Game, finds career criminal catcher DCI agent Harry Taylor tracking down a mysterious box of uranium and various nefarious types who might be tied to the contents. While I haven’t read the book in its entirety, the first few pages – and the plot itself – give off the sort of vibe of the movies that Michael Caine would have starred in in the ‘60s and ‘70s. No doubt that the lead character’s name, Harry, calls to mind his recurring spy character Harry Palmer (The Ipcress File, Funeral in Berlin, Billion Dollar Brain) and vigilante Harry Brown, the titular character that gave Caine one of the meatiest performances in the later stage of his career.

We’ve got to commend Michael Caine – who cited Tom Clancy as a personal favorite – for making the leap to writing, even more so since the book has garnered strong reviews. And while he has certainly aged out of playing Harry Taylor, one could see an adaptation happening if the right strings are pulled. Otherwise, maybe Caine can continue the series well into his 100s!

But Michael Caine isn’t the only retired acting legend to take to the pen, as Gene Hackman – whose last movie was 2004’s Welcome to Mooseport – has co-authored a small collection of historical fiction books, with works set in periods ranging from the 1800s to the Great Depression. He, too, released a novel titled Pursuit in 2013. Caine and Hackman co-starred in 1977’s A Bridge Too Far.

The official plot of Deadly Game, as per Mobius Books: “DCI Harry Taylor has no respect for red tape or political reputations – but he’s great at catching criminals. And all his unorthodox skills will be needed as an extraordinary situation unfolds on his doorstep: a metal box of radioactive material is found at a dump in Stepney, East London, but before the police can arrive it is stolen in a violent raid. With security agencies across the world on red alert, it’s Harry and his unconventional team from the Met who must hit the streets in search of a lead. They soon have two wildly different suspects, aristocratic art dealer Julian Smythe in London and oligarch Vladimir Voldrev in Barbados. But the pressure is on. How much time does Harry have, and how many more players will join the action, before the missing uranium is lighting up the sky?”

Have you had a chance to check out Michael Caine’s novel? What is your favorite book written by a celebrity?