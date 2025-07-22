Here’s The Thing: Michael Chiklis shows support for new Fantastic Four cast

It can be tough to pass the torch, especially of the human variety, but Michael Chiklis – who played The Thing 20 years ago in 2005’s Fantastic Four – is doing so in a noble way, wishing the cast of the MCU’s The Fantastic Four: First Steps the best of luck as the next wave of superheroes gives it a go.

Michael Chiklis recently took to social media to thank the fans who have shown their support for him and his interpretation of The Thing leading up to the release of First Steps, while also giving due respect to the cast. “I want to thank everyone for all the Fantastic Four love this last couple of months during the run up to the new F4 flick. Speaking of which, I want to wish the cast and crew of First Steps the best of luck and success. I admire these actors and look forward to seeing them take on these iconic roles. #F4Forever #TheThing”.

The Fantastic Four movies have had incredibly bad luck despite being fan favorite characters for decades. While the 1994 unreleased movie is the stuff of legend (who said legends had to be good?), both the 2005 movie and its 2007 sequel, Rise of the Silver Surfer – which starred Michael Chiklis as Ben Grimm/The Thing, Ioan Gruffudd as Reed Richards/Mister Fantastic, Jessica Alba as Sue Storm/Invisible Woman, and Chris Evans as Johnny Storm/Human Torch – were bottom barrel superhero movies. Following that, Fox gave it another go in 2015, replacing the core cast with Jamie Bell, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, and Michael B. Jordan, respectively…and that was somehow worse.

Unfortunately for Michael Chiklis supporters, he didn’t turn up in the MCU as The Thing via a surprise cameo in Deadpool & Wolverine, with only Chris Evans returning (although he does have a bit of an in…). And while Marvel’s Multiverse is entirely unpredictable, it seems unlikely he’ll ever play Ben Grimm again…even though he was damn good in the part, with the added bonus that he played it via practical means.

