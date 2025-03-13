Michael Fassbender auditioned for James Bond, but suggested they look at Daniel Craig instead

Before Daniel Craig was cast as the new James Bond in Casino Royale, Michael Fassbender was one of many young actors who auditioned for the role. However, Fassbender explained on the Happy Sad Confused podcast that he spent his audition promoting another actor instead: Daniel Craig.

“ I met with Barbara Broccoli just you know through passing and I actually went in to an audition phase before Daniel [Craig] was cast, but I don’t think I was ever in the mix, ” Fassbender said. “ But I remember going into that room and meeting with her and [Michael G.] Wilson and I think I was like, ‘Daniel Craig is…’ I don’t know why I was promoting him. I should have been promoting myself. “

Fassbender continued, “ This is what I was saying. I was terrible at auditions. Obviously Daniel did a fantastic job and went on to be, I think, the most successful Bond in history. But that was it really, there was never a conversation after that. “

Given that Fassbender has already inadvertently but successfully pitched one actor for the role of James Bond, who does he think should play 007 now that the role is up for grabs? “ Regé [Jean Page] who’s in this movie, ” Fassbender said. “ I think after people see his performance in this, he could be a frontrunner. “