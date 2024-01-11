Michael Jackson biopic gets 2025 release as production begins

Lionsgate and Universal Pictures International have announced the official release date for Michael, the upcoming Michael Jackson biopic directed by Antoine Fuqua. The film will be released worldwide on April 18, 2025, filling the slot left by The Exorcist: Deceiver.

The studios also announced that production has officially begun on Michael, with principal photography set to kick off on January 22nd.

“ Michael will bring audiences a riveting and honest portrayal of the brilliant yet complicated man who became the King of Pop, ” reads the official description. “ The film presents his triumphs and tragedies on an epic, cinematic scale — from his human side and personal struggles to his undeniable creative genius, exemplified by his most iconic performances. As never before, audiences will experience an inside look into one of the most influential, trailblazing artists the world has ever known. ” John Logan penned the script for Michael, which will be produced by Graham King.

King said, “ I’m so honored to tell Michael’s story. It’s been a long journey and I’m excited for the film to show audiences around the world a perspective of Michael that they’ve never seen. ” Adam Fogelson, Chair of the Lionsgate Motion Picture Group, added, “ Michael Jackson was inarguably one of the greatest entertainers of all time. His impact on music, video, art, fashion, culture – and so much more – was extraordinary and is still profoundly relevant. I can’t wait for audiences to be able to see this film in theaters worldwide next year. “