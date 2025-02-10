Miles Teller and Casey Affleck are set to star in the thriller Wild Game

Casey Affleck recently appeared alongside his brother Ben for the big game TV spot for Dunkin’. They’ve been teasing the commercial all week, and it turns out that the sixty-second spot airing during the Super Bowl is actually only a trailer for a seven-minute long short film featuring both Ben and Casey Affleck (no Matt Damon though), Jeremy Strong, Jay & Silent Bob, Bill Belichick, and many more. According to Deadline, Casey Affleck is also set to go on a manhunt in a new thriller that will co-star Miles Teller titled Wild Game.

Per Deadline, the synopsis for Wild Game reads, “When Fish and Game officer Jack Irigaray (Casey Affleck) joins a routine poacher arrest in the Black Rock Desert, a deadly encounter with renegade Claude Dallas (Miles Teller) shatters his reality and propels him into a relentless quest for vengeance — one that blurs the line between justice and obsession.” The movie is based on the novel of the same name, written by Frank Bergon. The novel was based on true events.

Wild Game will be penned by Oscar-nominated screenwriter Jason Hall, whose credits include American Sniper, and Hall is also set to direct the film. Two-time Oscar nominee Fred Berger (whose resume features A Complete Unknown and La La Land) and Brian Kavanaugh Jones (known for Longlegs and The Bikeriders) are producing for Range. They are on board alongside Hall and Endurance’s Steve Richards (Afterburn). Capstone Pictures holds the rights and will be shopping the film around at the European Film Market.

Teller and Hall had previously collaborated on another project written and directed by Hall. The duo worked on 2017’s Thank You For Your Service from Universal Pictures. The Whiplash star shared with Deadline, “I’m really looking forward to reuniting with Jason Hall on Wild Game. We’ve had a great collaboration in the past on Thank You For Your Service, and I know he’s going to bring incredible depth to this story. Claude Dallas is such a complex and layered character—tough, relentless, and living by his own code. I can’t wait to get started with this team”